Crown a fitting farewell for In Her Time

In Her Time will line up for her final start in the Hawkesbury Crown at Rosehill but in doing so, the dual Group One winner will notch a career-first.

The mare will go into Saturday's 1300 metre race on a seven-day back up, the only time her races have been so close.

Trainer Kris Lees admits the quick turnaround is uncharted territory for the nine-time winner of more than $3.7 million prize money.

"That is the only thing she has never done before," Lees said.

"I've only had her for about 18 months but she has raced at a high level all the way through and won a Group One Lightning.

"She hasn't had the best feet but funnily enough, they've never been better than this preparation, and she is lightly raced, she has only had 30 starts."

Beginning her career with disqualified trainer Benjamin Smith, In Her Time won the 2018 Galaxy and added another Group One title under Lees when she claimed last year's Lightning Stakes at Flemington.

At her third run this campaign she finished fifth to Greyworm in last Saturday's Hall Mark Stakes at Randwick when she was squeezed out shortly after the start, went back to last and made late ground for fifth in a leader-dominated race.

Lees believes the Hawkesbury Crown is an ideal target and says from barrier 10, In Her Time can bow out a winner.

"Most definitely. She just needs a bit of luck from a middle to outside draw but she is well treated under the set weights of the race and she gets her chance," Lees said.

In Her Time will be sold at next month's Inglis Chairman's Sale but Lees will retain a link to the family through the mare's two-year-old half-sister Glowing Red who is yet to race.

Stablemate Asharani will also tackle the Hawkesbury Crown after disappointing on a heavy track in the Provincial Championship Final.

"I think back on top of the ground she will be better," Lees said.

"She broke the track record at her last win two runs back so she is capable."