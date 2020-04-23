Lindsay Park double up in Anzac Day Stakes

The Anzac Day Stakes for late season two-year-olds has proved a useful guide to their later prosepcts.

Subsequent dual hemisphere Group One winner Merchan Navy won the race in 2017 while Super Seth finished third last year and went on to win the Caulfield Guineas.

The Lindsay Park team will be looking for its first win since Extra Zero claimed the race in 2009, his first win in a 107-start career which ended as an 11 year-old in 2017.

The stable has dual representation in Saturday's 1400m-race wiht Itzhot and Mauser.

Itzhot was a last-start winner at Sandown while Mauser, a $22,500 yearling, lines up for his first start.

Co-trainer Tom Dabernig said the stable was throwing Mauser into the deep end thinking the colt would need ground later in his career.

"I think he might need a run or two and will eventually get out over a bit more ground so that's why we're going 1400 metres first time out with him," Dabernig said.

"He will definitely stay and at 1400 metres you don't get too many options for two-year-olds.

"There is one coming up at Sandown but the horse is ready to go so we thought we'd run him now and see where he gets to.

"There's a mile race at Flemington over winter, so depending on how he's going we may end up there with him."

Mauser is the more fancied of the pair in markets on Saturday's race although there has been specking on Itzhot at long odds.

Dabernig said Itzhot had trained on well since his Sandown win on April 8.

"It was only a narrow margin when he won at Sandown, but he came from last in a small field," Dabernig said.

"And there wasn't a lot of pace in that race.

"He had been working up to a win and it was pleasing to see him finally do it last time and we know he can run the trip."