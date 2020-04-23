AAP Horse Racing

Guy to sizzle at the Gold Coast

Promising two-year-old Sizzlepel has cheated herself out of a holiday by recovering well from a recent win.

Sizzlepel will back up at the Gold Coast on Friday after leading all the way to win over 1350m at Ipswich on Sunday.

The filly steps up to 1400m against a similar field to the one she beat at Ipswich.

Bryan Guy, who trains in partnership with his son Daniel, said Sizzlepel had been booked for a spell but had thrived since her Ipswich run.

"We have a bit of a wrap on her and she is like a lot of her sire Sizzling's horses who get better with time," Guy said.

"She has been looking for more ground and 1400 metres on her home track looks ideal.

"Sizzlepel can run Friday and then go for a break. We think she will be more than handy later."

Veteran jockey Glen Colless won on Sizzlepel on Sunday and was keen to stick with the filly.

"Glen is riding as well as ever and we get him whenever we can," Guy said.

"He still rates a horse beautifully and lives up to his cool reputation."

Colless does a lot of track and race riding for the Chris Waller stable but Guy uses him when he can.

Sizzlepel is one of several promising horses which have boosted the Guy stable in recent weeks.

"Things have been a bit low-key for us this season but we have built up our numbers and our quality," Guy said.

"I think you will see more of us in the winner's circle in coming months."

