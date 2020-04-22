AAP Horse Racing

Flemington assignment for Vow And Declare

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne Cup winner Vow And Declare. - AAP

1 of 1

Trainer Danny O'Brien will use staying races on his home track at Flemington for his bid to defend Vow And Declare's Melbourne Cup crown.

The first of those is Saturday's William Newton VC Handicap (2600m) which leads to the Andrew Ramsden Stakes (2800m) at Flemington on May 16.

O'Brien is hopeful the Victoria Racing Club may add another quality handicap in June or early July to keep Vow And Declare ticking over for November's Melbourne Cup.

"If that was available there would be a chance we could run him again," O'Brien said.

Vow And Declare raced through late autumn and early winter in Brisbane last year before returning to Victoria for two spring starts ahead of the Melbourne Cup.

O'Brien was hoping for a similar trip this year, but the cancellation of next month's Doomben Cup and the Q22 at Eagle Farm in June due to COVID-19 restrictions caused a rethink by O'Brien.

"What we're trying to do is follow what we did last year," O'Brien said.

"Do a bit of racing over May and June and hence have that shorter break between that and his first run in the spring.

"It really worked well for us last year having the run in Turnbull Stakes and the Caulfield Cup.

"We're lucky these races are on at Flemington, they're a nice plan B given Queensland is not an option, so we'll just work with what it is."

O'Brien said Vow And Declare would remain in work at his Barwon Heads property with a likely spring starting point of again the Turnbull Stakes (2000m) at Flemington in October.

Stablemate Russian Camelot will complete his South Australian Derby preparation under Damien Oliver at Flemington in the Peter Armytage Handicap (1700m) rather than the Chairman's Stakes (2035m) at Morphettville.

"I was keen to give him another run before the Derby and the Flemington race was the better option," O'Brien said.

"Ollie can ride and then he only needs the one trip to Adelaide.

"I think the race is ideal."

John Allen, who entered isolation in Adelaide last Friday, will ride Russian Camelot in the Derby on May 9.

Latest articles

News

Man sets fire to floor of Mooroopna home while intoxicated

A court has heard how a Mooroopna man set fire to the floor in his kitchen and dining room, leaving parts of his home damaged beyond repair, following an evening of drinking with a friend. Dean Gregory Macumber, 25, faced Shepparton...

Liz Mellino
News

More flu shots to be distributed throughout Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton community pharmacies and general practitioners will soon have more flu shots in stock as the Federal Government is set to distribute more three million extra doses. In recent weeks many people have had to wait for their shot as...

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton life coaching helping parents through COVID-19 with free online sessions

A Shepparton life coach will be offering parents free online sessions to help them communicate with their teenagers more effectively through isolation and home learning. Life and business coach Glenn Irvine has received funding to move his...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Majority of Darley’s stud fees reduced

The majority of Darley Stud’s services fees have been reduced for the next breeding season as uncertainty continues regarding COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Dual Everest winner Redzel retired

Star sprinter Redzel has been retired with his last race yielding a third in the Group One TJ Smith Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Melbourne riders driving to SA quarantine

John Allen, Ethan Brown, Dean Holland and Zac Spain are about to start two weeks quarantine ahead of riding in Group One races during the Adelaide carnival.

AAP Newswire