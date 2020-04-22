AAP Horse Racing

Super Seth off to Waikato Stud this season

By AAP Newswire

Super Seth in winning form. - AAP

1 of 1

Caulfield Guineas winner Super Seth will be retired to stud rather than race on as a four-year-old with uncertainty surrounding the spring program.

New Zealand's famous Waikato Stud bought a majority share in the Anthony Freedman-trained colt after he won the Group One Caulfield Guineas in October.

But stud principal Mark Chittick announced on Wednesday they had abandoned any plans to keep him racing because of the disruptions to programming caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A son of multiple Group One winner Dundeel, Super Seth will stand for $NZ35,000 plus GST.

"He's all quality, a fantastic looking horse with the performance to match his pedigree," Chittick said.

"Top of our list when it comes to sourcing a successful stallion is a turn of foot and Super Seth's acceleration was mind-blowing. That was emphasised when he ran down Alligator Blood to win the Caulfield Guineas.

"Our past and present champion sires Centaine, O'Reilly, Pins, Savabeel and Ocean Park, all possessed incredible acceleration, but even they couldn't have matched Super Seth's turn of foot."

Bloodstock agent Dean Hawthorne paid $280,000 for Super Seth as a yearling on behalf of Jonathan Munz's GSA Bloodstock.

"We typically don't buy many colts," Hawthorne said.

"In fact, he was the only colt we purchased that year in Australia, but when he walked out of the box at the Easter Sale it was obvious he was a must-have," Hawthorne said.

"He is perfectly balanced.

"The other thing that immediately attracted me to him was how much he looked like Redoute's Choice. We were very confident Redoute's Choice mares would complement the Dundeel sire line."

Super Seth retires with five wins and two placings from his 12 starts and $1.7 million prize money.

His last race was when he closed strongly for fourth in Saturday's Group One All Aged Stakes won by Tofane.

"It's sad to lose a horse of such quality from our stable, especially knowing the potential he had to win more at the top level as a four-year-old, but his credentials for stud are impressive and the uncertainty around upcoming race programs made it difficult to keep him in training," Freedman said.

Super Seth will stand alongside alongside Savabeel, Ocean Park, Tivaci and Ardrossan.

Latest articles

Finance

Record retail surge as shutdowns loomed

Retail trade in Australia surged by a record 8.2 per cent in March as COVID-19 shutdowns loomed, according to figures released by the ABS.

AAP Newswire
Finance

S&P downgrades Virgin Australia to CC

Ratings agency S&P has downgraded Virgin Australia, saying it expects its creditors will be forced to take a haircut, but that the airline will survive.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Ramsay launches $1.4bn capital raising

Private hospital operator Ramsay Health Care will attempt a $1.4 billion capital raising after elective surgery was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Majority of Darley’s stud fees reduced

The majority of Darley Stud’s services fees have been reduced for the next breeding season as uncertainty continues regarding COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Dual Everest winner Redzel retired

Star sprinter Redzel has been retired with his last race yielding a third in the Group One TJ Smith Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Melbourne riders driving to SA quarantine

John Allen, Ethan Brown, Dean Holland and Zac Spain are about to start two weeks quarantine ahead of riding in Group One races during the Adelaide carnival.

AAP Newswire