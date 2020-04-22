AAP Horse Racing

Edmonds team chasing more Coast success

By AAP Newswire

Usmanov in winning form. - AAP

1 of 1

The Toby and Trent Edmonds stable has reached 100 winners in a season for the third time and is headed for another milestone.

Toby Edmonds trained 109 winners last season and 106-1/2 winners in 2017/18 when his son Trent was his foreman.

This season is their first as a partnership and Powering's win at Ipswich on Sunday was their 100th.

The wins are made up of 80 in Queensland and 20 in NSW.

There are three months of the current season remaining and it seems highly likely the partnership will pass Toby Edmonds' previous high.

It has led to an interesting sidelight to the season with a contest between Tony Gollan, who is on 105-1/2 winners, and the Edmonds partnership for the most Queensland winners.

Racing in Queensland is divided into regions and the Edmonds partnership has dominated south west metropolitan zone meetings.

The partnership has had 12 winners since regional racing started on April 2.

Trent Edmonds said it had been rewarding to get to the century in his first full season as a co-trainer.

"We equalled Dad's record of five winners at a meeting earlier this month and it is a real credit to our staff in tough times with the coronavirus," he said.

"Our win strike rate is about 21 per cent and our place rate is running at nearly 47 per cent which is up there with the best."

The partnership has nine runners at Friday's Gold Coast metropolitan meeting headed by Usmanov who is chasing a hat-trick in the Open Handicap (900m).

"We have accepted with both Usmanov and Royal Witness in the short course opens at the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast on Saturday," Edmonds said.

"At this stage both will run at the Gold Coast but we will probably make a final decision on Thursday."

They have a strong hand in the Last Post 3YO Handicap (1100m) with four runners, Zac Attack, Ruuca, Champange Jet and Bettina.

"A couple of them are poorly drawn but they should come in a few with the scratchings," Edmonds said.

Another of their runners, Peppi La Few, is chasing his fourth straight win in the Class 6 Plate (1400m).

"He has bloomed this time in and might even be up to something a bit better in the winter," Edmonds said.

Latest articles

News

Man denied bail after allegedly attempting to steal ute from Mooroopna address

A Melbourne man has been denied bail after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooroopna last week, injuring the vehicle’s owner in the process. Shepparton police First Constable Luke Lougoon confirmed the man, 26, was arrested on Monday and...

Liz Mellino
News

Bingo! How you can help local businesses during the pandemic

We are all in this together. From the butchers to the bakers — and even the candlestick makers — the entire Goulburn Valley needs to work together for us all to pull through the unprecedented crisis we are currently facing. But how can...

Shepparton News
News

Funding needed for Shepparton FoodShare, organisation says

Member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell has written to Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews calling for Shepparton Foodshare to receive financial assistance. She said the funding would go towards Foodshare buying more products so it could deliver...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Eduardo set for return outing at Caulfield

Trainer Sarah Zschoke is confident Eduardo, who returns in the Bel Esprit Stakes at Caulfield, has overcome his ailments that cut short a spring campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Dual Everest winner Redzel retired

Star sprinter Redzel has been retired with his last race yielding a third in the Group One TJ Smith Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Majority of Darley’s stud fees reduced

The majority of Darley Stud’s services fees have been reduced for the next breeding season as uncertainty continues regarding COVID-19.

AAP Newswire