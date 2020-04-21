AAP Horse Racing

Lindsay Park looks to St Leger with Bellx

By AAP Newswire

bellx - AAP

1 of 1

Bellx is well down the ballot order for an interstate Group One event, leading Lindsay Park to switch its attention to a stakes race at home.

The filly features among nominations for the Australasian Oaks (2000m) at Morphettville on May 9 but instead will step out over a longer distance in Saturday's Listed VRC St Leger (2800m) at Flemington.

There are no such concerns about Bellx gaining a St Leger start as the filly is No. 6 in the ballot order among the 19 entries.

While the Australasian Oaks may be beyond reach, Lindsay Park still harbours plans to head to Adelaide for a shot at the Group Three SA Fillies Classic (2500m) next month.

Bellx showed her staying credentials when she finished 1-1/4 lengths second to Royal Crown, also an entrant on Saturday, in the Listed Galilee Series Final (2400m) at Caulfield on April 11.

Tom Dabernig, who trains in partnership with David and Ben Hayes, says Bellx goes into Saturday's race with a reasonable chance judging on her recent form.

"She seems to be going well and importantly she stays well," Dabernig said.

The change in plans has also resulted in a change of jockey.

Jamie Kah, who rode the filly when she ran third in the Tasmanian Oaks (2100m) at Launceston in February, will be reunited with the filly.

Craig Williams has ridden Bellx at her past two starts.

"We said to Craig to take another ride because we were thinking of going to Adelaide," Dabernig said.

"But now we're thinking of staying here and Craig has another ride we've got Jamie back on and she knows her quite well."

Lindsay Park last won the St Leger with Berlioz in 2009.

Dabernig said the step up to 2800m would not pose a problem for Bellx.

"She's a promising stayer and just keeps on improving," he said.

"I don't think the distance will be a problem and she's never run a bad race to be honest."

Latest articles

Tennis

Kokkinakis keen for Australian team tennis

Former Davis Cup star Thanasi Kokkinakis is supporting John Millman’s proposal for a domestic teams’ event if Australia emerges early from the COVID-19 crisis.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Tennis champion Nadal aced by IT gremlins

Rafa Nadal’s tenacity on a tennis court is for all to see but the Spaniard has been playfully mocked by his fellow players for his limited social media skills.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Chile’s Jarry gets 11-month doping ban

Chile’s Nicolas Jarry has copped an 11-month doping ban by the International Tennis Federation, stemming from a failed test at the Davis Cup Finals in November.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Eduardo set for return outing at Caulfield

Trainer Sarah Zschoke is confident Eduardo, who returns in the Bel Esprit Stakes at Caulfield, has overcome his ailments that cut short a spring campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Dual Everest winner Redzel retired

Star sprinter Redzel has been retired with his last race yielding a third in the Group One TJ Smith Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Majority of Darley’s stud fees reduced

The majority of Darley Stud’s services fees have been reduced for the next breeding season as uncertainty continues regarding COVID-19.

AAP Newswire