AAP Horse Racing

Invincibella retires after banking $3m

By AAP Newswire

invincibella - AAP

1 of 1

Group One winner Invincibella has joined the list of autumn retirees and will be up for auction at the National Broodmare Sale.

The winner of last year's Tatt's Tiara, Invincibella was trained by Chris Waller for a Star Thoroughbreds syndicate.

She won four Group Two races and earlier this year made history when she won the Magic Millions Fillies and Mares race for a third consecutive year.

A $185,000 yearling, Invincibella retires with more than $3 million in the bank.

"Today we farewell @StarTbreds Group 1 winning mare Invincibella who was also the first horse to win the Magic Millions Fillies and Mares 1300m $1million race, three consecutive years! A pleasure to have around the stable, she will now be prepared for the @mmsnippets Mares sale," Chris Waller Racing tweeted.

The Tatt's Tiara for fillies and mares is among the Group One races scrapped from this year's Brisbane winter carnival because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest articles

National

Man drugged, abused girlfriend’s sister

A man who plied his girlfriend’s little sister with cannabis before sexually abusing her over seven years has been jailed.

AAP Newswire
National

ABC defends racing boss’s defamation claim

A defamation claim by Racing NSW boss Peter V’landys against the ABC will be heard by the Federal Court in September.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne murder accused in court

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering another man in suburban Melbourne.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Eduardo set for return outing at Caulfield

Trainer Sarah Zschoke is confident Eduardo, who returns in the Bel Esprit Stakes at Caulfield, has overcome his ailments that cut short a spring campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Dual Everest winner Redzel retired

Star sprinter Redzel has been retired with his last race yielding a third in the Group One TJ Smith Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Gone Bye set for G3 Frank Packer Plate

Lightly raced Gone Bye will step up in class and distance in the Frank Packer Plate against a field expected to include Australian Derby winner Quick Thinker.

AAP Newswire