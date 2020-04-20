AAP Horse Racing

Majority of Darley’s stud fees reduced

By AAP Newswire

vin cox - AAP

1 of 1

Darley has reduced most of its stallion fees for the upcoming breeding season with uncertainty continuing regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Exceed And Excel leads the roster and is the only Darley stallion to have his service fee increased, going from $88,000 to $132,000.

"We've been supportive in our approach to service fees for 2020 and we hope breeders can appreciate that and take advantage of a roster that has value, variety and quality," Vin Cox, managing director, Godolphin Australia, said.

"We have a great bunch of stallions for 2020 and we continue to offer the most generous nomination fee terms in the business.

"Exceed And Excel's momentum on the racetrack - and in the sales ring - this season has been enormous."

Brazen Beau, whose fee remains at $49,500, is currently leading second-season sire by stakes winners and will stand his sixth season in Victoria.

The 2020 roster of 19 stallions includes newcomers Blue Point, Microphone and Too Darn Hot.

Darley Fees: Kelvinside NSW (2019 in brackets)

Exceed And Excel $132,000 ($88,000)

Lonhro $66,000 ( $77,000)

Too Darn Hot $44,000 New

Microphone $38,500 New

Astern $22,000 ($33,000)

Epaulette $22,000 ($27,500)

Harry Angel $16,500 ($22,000)

Exosphere $16,500 ($22,000)

Ribchester $16,500 ($22,000)

Shooting To Win $16,500 ($22,000)

Kermadec $13,750 ($16,500)

Territories $11,000 ($16,500)

Northwood Park, Victoria:

Brazen Beau $49,500 Unchanged

Blue Point $44,000 New

Street Boss $27,500 Unchanged

Frosted $22,000 ($27,500)

Impending $19,800 ($22,000)

Holler $7,700 ($8,800)

Sepoy $7,700 ($11,000)

Latest articles

Finance

South32 metallurgical coal output up 18%

Robust output from its flagship Illawarra mine has helped South32’s metallurgical coal production rise nearly 18 per cent in the third quarter.

AAP Newswire
Finance

NAB flags big triple hit to H1 earnings

National Australia Bank’s first-half result in May will be rocked by a triple hit of extra charges and writedowns.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Flat open on ASX amid first data on virus

The first release of hard data on the economic impact of coronavirus is expected this week as ASX futures point to a flat open on Monday.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Eduardo set for return outing at Caulfield

Trainer Sarah Zschoke is confident Eduardo, who returns in the Bel Esprit Stakes at Caulfield, has overcome his ailments that cut short a spring campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Dual Everest winner Redzel retired

Star sprinter Redzel has been retired with his last race yielding a third in the Group One TJ Smith Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Gone Bye set for G3 Frank Packer Plate

Lightly raced Gone Bye will step up in class and distance in the Frank Packer Plate against a field expected to include Australian Derby winner Quick Thinker.

AAP Newswire