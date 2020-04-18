AAP Horse Racing

Tofane takes out Group One All Aged Stakes

By AAP Newswire

Tofane after winning the All Aged Stakes. - AAP

1 of 1

Tofane has crashed Pierata's farewell party with a last-stride win in the All Aged Stakes to end Group One racing in Sydney for the season.

Pierata ($5.50) gave his rivals the slip halfway down the straight with Tofane ($12) the one to give chase.

Under hard riding from Opie Bosson, Tofane gave her all to nail Pierata by a half head in his final racetrack appearance before he joins the Aquis stallion roster.

Fasika ($12) led the rest of the field, 2-1/2 lengths behind Pierata with three-year-olds Super Seth and Bivouac fourth and fifth.

The win capped a successful carnival for leading New Zealand jockey Bosson who hinted he may be back sooner rather than later with racing and training shut down across the Tasman because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She got into a beautiful sot and followed the horse to beat. It was a real dog-fight down the straight," Bosson said.

"I wasn't sure if I won or not. I didn't find out until I saw the screen when I got back.

"Not much is happening back home at the moment, so it's good to be here and good to get a few results.

"I go back on Tuesday and then we have to have a bit of a discussion to see whether we move the family back to Australia or not. I've got a few things to sort out first."

Bosson's Sydney autumn wins include the Group One Chipping Norton on Te Akau Shark and Australian Derby on Quick Thinker.

Tofane's trainer Mike Moroney watched from Melbourne where he is stranded because of coronavirus travel protocols.

He has always had an opinion of Tofane and aimed high this autumn.

"We decided after her spring campaign that we would only target Group One races this autumn," Moroney said.

"I told her owners she would get beaten in a few but I know she will win one.

"Her form had been great. I thought she should have run second in the Newmarket then she ran really well for third in The Galaxy, beaten a nose and a nose.

"Her effort to then run fifth in the TJ Smith Stakes was super because she was luckless from a wide barrier

"This is a great result and we will put her away now and set her for The Everest in the spring."

Moroney operates stables on both sides of the Tasman but the All Aged signalled a first elite victory in combination with Bosson.

"Opie has ridden on and off for me over the years back in New Zealand and even when we were winning premierships we didn't have a lot of luck together," Moroney said.

"He does most of his riding for Te Akau Racing and we know he is a world-class jockey but this is our first Group One win together."

Latest articles

Sport

Mathoura Diary: Congratulations for help in limiting the spread

● ● ●

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

NSW should release water: Senator

The NSW Government could declare a “five or six percent allocation” for Murray General Security licence holders, simply by releasing some of its reserves. Local Senator Perin Davey says New South Wales is currently holding back more water for...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Deputy vows to lead fight

If a water allocation is not found for district farmers people ‘‘will rise in the streets of Deniliquin with pitchforks’’. And the Deputy Premier John Barilaro, who has made this claim, says he will be ‘‘at the front of the line with my...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Eduardo set for return outing at Caulfield

Trainer Sarah Zschoke is confident Eduardo, who returns in the Bel Esprit Stakes at Caulfield, has overcome his ailments that cut short a spring campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Dual Everest winner Redzel retired

Star sprinter Redzel has been retired with his last race yielding a third in the Group One TJ Smith Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Gone Bye set for G3 Frank Packer Plate

Lightly raced Gone Bye will step up in class and distance in the Frank Packer Plate against a field expected to include Australian Derby winner Quick Thinker.

AAP Newswire