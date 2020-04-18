AAP Horse Racing

Old tactics lead to new win for Sabkhat

By AAP Newswire

Sabkhat wins at Doomben. - AAP

1 of 1

A plan to revert to leading with wily veteran Sabkhat has resulted in an upset win at Doomben.

Sabkhat ($21) led before hanging on to beat Magnufighter ($4.20) and Get Stuck In ($1.65) in a three way photo finish to the Bernborough Ascot Handicap (1650m).

Nine-year-old Sabkhat hadn't won since August 2018 when he also scored over the Doomben 1600m.

Trainer Steve O'Dea said Sabkhat had got wily with age and was something of a thinker.

"We have to keep him interested and come up with something new in training such putting him over the jumps," O'Dea said.

"He likes Doomben and the 1600m. He has had six goes at that trip for four wins and two minor placings."

Sabkhat had been ridden behind the pace at his most recent runs but O'Dea thought it was time to try some old tactics.

"Sabkhat has led and won at the Doomben 1600m so we thought if we could get the lead here that is what we would try," he said.

Sabkhat was originally trained by Peter Snowden and then John O'Shea in Sydney before joining O'Dea in 2016.

"He has now won ten races and nearly $500,000 so he has been a good trier," O'Dea said.

The favourite Get Stuck In was second for most of the way and tried hard under his weight of 58.5kg.

Get Stuck In's trainer Tony Gollan and owner Linda Huddy scored earlier with promising three year old Angus The Black ($1.65).

"He is going to be more than handy but just needs a bit more time," Gollan said.

Gollan is looking at the winter races with three year old filly Niedorp ($1.30) who beat stablemate Garibaldi ($7.50) in the Lexus Plate (1100m).

"I am keen to get Niedorp out to 1200m but I might wait for the Silk Stocking at the Gold Coast next month," Gollan said.

