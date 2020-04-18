AAP Horse Racing

So Si Bon bounces back in VOBIS Gold Mile

By AAP Newswire

So Si Bon wins at Caulfield. - AAP

1 of 1

So Si Bon has often teased but he finally lived up to his underlying ability with a decisive victory in the VOBIS Gold Mile at Caulfield.

The Lindsay Park-trained galloper registered his fourth win on Saturday from 49 starts, but importantly did favourite backers a good turn.

Punters had watched odds-on favourites Pippie and Mr Quickie go under in the two previous races, but So Si Bon didn't let them down running the $4.40 top elect.

Ridden by Mark Zahra, So Si Bon recorded a three-quarter length win from Street Sheik ($18) with Iconoclasm ($4.80) 1-1/2 lengths off third.

So Si Bon started his career with Robbie Laing, finishing third in the 2017 Rosehill Guineas, but was eventually banned after attempting to savage another runner in the Sandown Classic later that year.

He was transferred to Lindsay Park after that run and was again barred after biting former stablemate Missrock at the first start for his new stable.

So Si Bon was eventually gelded which saw an improvement in his manners and has resulted in three wins and numerous good performances in better class races for Lindsay Park.

Co-trainer Ben Hayes said Saturday's race was an easy watch.

"The race worked out beautifully," Hayes said.

"He landed in the right spot and Mark got him to settle and when he relaxes like that in his races, that's when he finishes off best.

"It's a really big thrill and the owners are really patient. I'm sure they're dancing around and very happy.

"I know we've said it a hundred times but since he's been gelded he has been an absolute pleasure to train, very easy and does everything you want."

Hayes said he would need discuss with his fellow co-trainers, father David and cousin Tom Dabernig, future options for So Si Bon.

"I think there's a couple of races around," he said.

Latest articles

National

Labor urges help for Ruby Princess crew

Federal Labor is urging the federal government to assist the crew of the Ruby Princess who have been infected by the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld aids Virgin to weather virus crisis

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has welcomed the Queensland government’s $200 million support for the ailing Virgin Australia airline.

AAP Newswire
National

Aust first: Masks made and tested in SA

In an Australian first, millions of respirator and surgical masks will be produced and tested at facilities in Adelaide.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Eduardo set for return outing at Caulfield

Trainer Sarah Zschoke is confident Eduardo, who returns in the Bel Esprit Stakes at Caulfield, has overcome his ailments that cut short a spring campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Dual Everest winner Redzel retired

Star sprinter Redzel has been retired with his last race yielding a third in the Group One TJ Smith Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Gone Bye set for G3 Frank Packer Plate

Lightly raced Gone Bye will step up in class and distance in the Frank Packer Plate against a field expected to include Australian Derby winner Quick Thinker.

AAP Newswire