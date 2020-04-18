AAP Horse Racing

Sentimentalist gives Pegus city success

By AAP Newswire

Trainer Mark Pegus. - AAP

Less than a week after landing his first professional win as a trainer, Mark Pegus has secured his maiden city success with Sentimentalist at Caulfield.

Sentimentlist joined Pegus before his victory in last Sunday's Stawell Cup and was back in action six days later to claim Saturday's VOBIS Gold Heath.

The gelding was formerly prepared by fellow Stawell trainers Terry and Karina O'Sullivan, but following their disqualifications on cobalt charges was moved to Pegus days before last week's victory.

A former successful jockey, Pegus has a small team in work.

His first winner came at the Yea picnic meeting in January before a double at Stawell provided him with his first victories at professional meetings.

Ridden by Dwayne Dunn, Sentimentalist ($10) denied the $1.90 favourite Mr Quickie consecutive wins in the Gold Heath by three quarters of a length with Think We're Due ($18) a short head away third.

Pegus said he was enjoying training while at the same time riding most of the work along with jumpouts aboard his team.

He said the future for Sentimentalist looks bright.

"He's one of those horses that has taken his time to mature," Pegus said.

"I think, unfortunately for Terry we're going to see the best of him further in.

"I haven't had a good look (at the program) but there's the Warrnambool Cup and I thought if we got through today alright then we'd head that way.

"I have not really pencilled anything in, I just wanted to see what he did here and then go from there."

Dunn said it was good to partner with Pegus for his first city winner.

"I had a lot to do with his dad (Tassie Pegus)," Dunn said.

"He helped me a lot as an apprentice, so it's a very rewarding win."

