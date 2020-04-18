AAP Horse Racing

Vainstream breaks city duck at Caulfield

By AAP Newswire

Vainstream wins at Caulfield. - AAP

1 of 1

It has taken a while for Vainstream to finally break through for his first city success, landing the VOBIS Gold Sprint at Caulfield.

Vainstream was lining up for his 26th start in Saturday's 1200m sprint having previously won five races.

Trained at Moe by John Pascoe, Vainstream won his first two starts on his home track with other victories coming at Pakenham (twice) and Sale.

Vainstream had the form credentials that belied his double-figure quote, having finished fifth behind Saturday's $2 favourite Pippie in the Oakleigh Plate at Caulfield in February and a last start fourth in the Hareeba Stakes at Mornington.

Ridden by Noel Callow, Vainstream ($12) held off fast finishing Street Icon ($61) to win by a length with Teleplay ($15) the same margin away third.

"A bit of age has helped him and also I've turned him around with feed and a few other little things that he didn't like," Pascoe said.

"We had to work him out and it has taken a long time but now we've got him under control, he loves it and he loves racing.

"I bred him myself and I can read him like a book now.

"I'm pretty rapt about this."

Pascoe said Vainstream was likely to be spelled.

Pippie is also off for a break following her fading sixth-placed finish after leading.

Co-trainer Chris Meagher was disappointed in Pippie's performance, but not in the mare.

"You only get two runs out of her," Meagher said.

"This is probably her third prep and she's pretty much done the same thing.

"In saying that, she was well-weighted and it was the perfect race for her but she'll go for a nice spell now and concentrate on something fresh in the spring."

Latest articles

National

Labor urges help for Ruby Princess crew

Federal Labor is urging the federal government to assist the crew of the Ruby Princess who have been infected by the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Deputy PM welcomes Qld aid for Virgin

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has welcomed the Queensland government’s $200 million support for the ailing Virgin Australia airline.

AAP Newswire
National

Aust first: Masks made and tested in SA

In an Australian first, millions of respirator and surgical masks will be produced and tested at facilities in Adelaide.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Eduardo set for return outing at Caulfield

Trainer Sarah Zschoke is confident Eduardo, who returns in the Bel Esprit Stakes at Caulfield, has overcome his ailments that cut short a spring campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Dual Everest winner Redzel retired

Star sprinter Redzel has been retired with his last race yielding a third in the Group One TJ Smith Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Gone Bye set for G3 Frank Packer Plate

Lightly raced Gone Bye will step up in class and distance in the Frank Packer Plate against a field expected to include Australian Derby winner Quick Thinker.

AAP Newswire