Vainstream breaks city duck at Caulfield

It has taken a while for Vainstream to finally break through for his first city success, landing the VOBIS Gold Sprint at Caulfield.

Vainstream was lining up for his 26th start in Saturday's 1200m sprint having previously won five races.

Trained at Moe by John Pascoe, Vainstream won his first two starts on his home track with other victories coming at Pakenham (twice) and Sale.

Vainstream had the form credentials that belied his double-figure quote, having finished fifth behind Saturday's $2 favourite Pippie in the Oakleigh Plate at Caulfield in February and a last start fourth in the Hareeba Stakes at Mornington.

Ridden by Noel Callow, Vainstream ($12) held off fast finishing Street Icon ($61) to win by a length with Teleplay ($15) the same margin away third.

"A bit of age has helped him and also I've turned him around with feed and a few other little things that he didn't like," Pascoe said.

"We had to work him out and it has taken a long time but now we've got him under control, he loves it and he loves racing.

"I bred him myself and I can read him like a book now.

"I'm pretty rapt about this."

Pascoe said Vainstream was likely to be spelled.

Pippie is also off for a break following her fading sixth-placed finish after leading.

Co-trainer Chris Meagher was disappointed in Pippie's performance, but not in the mare.

"You only get two runs out of her," Meagher said.

"This is probably her third prep and she's pretty much done the same thing.

"In saying that, she was well-weighted and it was the perfect race for her but she'll go for a nice spell now and concentrate on something fresh in the spring."