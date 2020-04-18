AAP Horse Racing

Dunn lands milestone Sydney win with Snitz

By AAP Newswire

Snitz wins at Randwick. - AAP

1 of 1

Matthew Dunn has won his share of Highway Handicap races but the NSW northern rivers trainer has celebrated a first Sydney win against metropolitan opposition with Snitz.

Ridden a typically aggressive race by Nash Rawiller, Snitz ($12) camped at the flanks of leader Star Boy, quickly getting the better of him in the straight and spearing clear to score.

He won Saturday's Catanach's Sprint (1200m) by 1-3/4 lengths over Jen Rules ($12) with Outrageous ($9.50) making ground for third a long head away.

Dunn's wife and stable representative Kiera said Snitz's win was a milestone, giving them their first Sydney victory outside Highway Handicap class.

"It's obviously our first winner down here against city trainers and it's definitely a thrill," Kiera Dunn said.

Snitz has done the bulk of his racing in Brisbane and his only two previous forays to Sydney were in feature races restricted to country-trained horses.

The stable was confident Snitz could break through on Saturday after Rawiller rode the horse in a barrier trial and followed up with the race ride.

"Once we knew he was chasing the ride we were pretty confident with how he was going," Dunn said.

"We've got a few horses down here and we have to give them a chance to step up to this grade and while they continue to do it and race well I'll stay down here."

Rawiller said he was able to get Snitz into a good rhythm and knew he had the race in the bag at the top of the straight.

"He did give me a great feel in the trial and still had a fair bit up his sleeve but the team has done a great job with him, he's taken a really good forward progression and he was very dominant today," Rawiller said.

Latest articles

National

Labor urges help for Ruby Princess crew

Federal Labor is urging the federal government to assist the crew of the Ruby Princess who have been infected by the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Deputy PM welcomes Qld aid for Virgin

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has welcomed the Queensland government’s $200 million support for the ailing Virgin Australia airline.

AAP Newswire
National

Aust first: Masks made and tested in SA

In an Australian first, millions of respirator and surgical masks will be produced and tested at facilities in Adelaide.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Eduardo set for return outing at Caulfield

Trainer Sarah Zschoke is confident Eduardo, who returns in the Bel Esprit Stakes at Caulfield, has overcome his ailments that cut short a spring campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Dual Everest winner Redzel retired

Star sprinter Redzel has been retired with his last race yielding a third in the Group One TJ Smith Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Gone Bye set for G3 Frank Packer Plate

Lightly raced Gone Bye will step up in class and distance in the Frank Packer Plate against a field expected to include Australian Derby winner Quick Thinker.

AAP Newswire