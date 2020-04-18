AAP Horse Racing

Ex-Swans manager kicks a goal at Doomben

By AAP Newswire

Former AFL personality Ron Thomas tasted success in another sport when City Smart won at Doomben.

Given the run of the race by jockey Jake Bayliss City Smart ($2.70) got up to beat Phoenix Raider ($14) in the Help A Neighbour Plate (1650m).

Thomas is a former general manager of the Sydney Swans AFL team and he also played with Richmond in the elite competition.

Thomas and his wife Kim race City Smart under the name of their Balmoral Lodge property which is in Macedon in Victoria.

Trainer Robert Heathcote said City Smart should have been in the winners' circle earlier in his career.

"He hasn't had a lot of luck and last time he got caught on the wrong part of the track at Caloundra when he had 60kg," Heathcote said.

"I might try him over a bit more ground now he has broken through.

"But I am thrilled for Ron and Kim to get a deserved win with him at last."

City Smart has some interesting bloodlines because his dam Forest City Girl traces back to some black-type winners in America.

