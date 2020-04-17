Team Edmonds equal training record

AAP Horse Racing

Training partners Toby and Trent Edmonds have equalled the Queensland record for winners at a metropolitan meeting with five at the Gold Coast.

They won on Friday with Jetty, Green Jacket, Thine Is The Power, Vanna Girl and Porto Duro.

Toby Edmonds already held the record jointly with Bruce McLachan, Alan Bailey and Gillian Heinrich but it was a milestone in his partnership with his son Trent.

Racing Queensland has split the state into five regions because of coronavirus protocols with metropolitan racing centred on metro south (Gold Coast) and metro north (Brisbane).

Trent Edmonds said it was a credit to the stable's staff to produce five winners in difficult circumstances.

"Racing Queensland has given us a chance to race and we are all following the strict biosecurity so we can keep going," Edmonds said.

"Dad did at the Sunshine Coast four years ago but it is great to do it with him and on our home track."

The partnership now has 99 winners for the season.

Jetty is one who may continue through the winter after his impressive win in the 2YO Handicap (1200m).

He is by Jet Spur out of Jezzamine who is a good producer with her best offspring including juvenile winners Bagus, Unconditional and Champange Jet.

Jetty, Unconditional and Champange Jet are raced by Sterling Cincotta's 2KThoroughbreds which has been building a reputation with plenty of winners in Queensland in recent years.

Trent Edmonds said Jetty had done a good job to be a debut winner as he had been headed for a spell last month.

"About six weeks ago we were going to turn him out but in the end we decided to press on," Edmonds said.

"Thanks to Racing Queensland today was a metropolitan race so with prize money and bonus payments he has picked up $61,000.

"The next few days will tell whether he goes ahead into the early winter."

