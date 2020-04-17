AAP Horse Racing

Top Sydney hoops likely to winter at home

By AAP Newswire

hugh bowman - AAP

1 of 1

Two of Sydney's leading jockeys admit they have considered entering quarantine after the autumn carnival in order to relocate to Brisbane for the revamped feature meetings.

Hugh Bowman and Tim Clark, who have five Group One wins between them this autumn leading into the final day of carnival at Randwick on Saturday, would usually be starting to plan their winter schedule for Queensland.

This year, because of coronavirus travel restrictions, their participation would require a 14-day quarantine period before they were allowed to ride interstate.

While neither has ruled out exploring the option further, both are lukewarm on the value of undergoing such a process.

"I have considered it and I will talk to my trainers," Bowman said.

"If I did do that, I'd move my whole family up there but it might just be easier to stay in Sydney.

"There is that option but it's not likely."

Queensland Racing officials originally cancelled the winter carnival before reviving some of the better races, including the Group One Stradbroke Handicap, as part of a reduced offering.

With restrictions also affecting interstate travel for horse grooms and stable staff, the logistics surrounding Sydney-trained horses competing in Queensland will also present challenges.

While the carnival officially concludes on Saturday, stakes racing will continue in Sydney with showcase meetings usually held at provincial and country tracks transferred to the metropolitan area.

Clark said this ensured there was plenty of reason to stay close to home this year, rather than head to Brisbane.

"It's highly unlikely I'd be doing that. It is a month without racing really because you've got to do the two weeks (quarantine) before and the two weeks after," Clark said.

"I understand why we need to do that, I see a few of the Melbourne boys might be doing that to go over to the Adelaide carnival, they've got some good opportunities over there.

"But there are still some nice races down here with Hawkesbury, Scone and Gosford (transferred).

"It's going to be interesting what horses go to Brisbane and whether you're going to get as many horses go up."

While the Doomben 10,000, Queensland Derby and Oaks are casualties of this year's Brisbane carnival, another 15 stakes races will proceed, starting with the BRC Sprint (1200m) at Doomben on May 9.

Latest articles

News

Anzac and Golden Syrup Biscuit Sandwiches

Enjoy this twist on the traditional Anzac biscuit as we celebrate Anzac Day on Saturday, April 25. Makes: 24 Preparation: 30 minutes Cooking: 20 minutes Ingredients: 110 g rolled oats 150 g plain flour 225 g white sugar...

Country News
News

Youth arrested following Tatura Retirement Village burglaries

The residents of a Tatura retirement village can rest easy after a teenager accused of a string of aggravated burglaries at the village was arrested. Police Operation Greenery kicked off earlier this year following a string of aggravated burglaries...

Liz Mellino
News

Former GV Health staff member tests positive to COVID-19

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp has confirmed a former staff member who was employed at the Graham Street Shepparton campus in early April on a temporary basis has tested positive for COVID-19.

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Eduardo set for return outing at Caulfield

Trainer Sarah Zschoke is confident Eduardo, who returns in the Bel Esprit Stakes at Caulfield, has overcome his ailments that cut short a spring campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Dual Everest winner Redzel retired

Star sprinter Redzel has been retired with his last race yielding a third in the Group One TJ Smith Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Gone Bye set for G3 Frank Packer Plate

Lightly raced Gone Bye will step up in class and distance in the Frank Packer Plate against a field expected to include Australian Derby winner Quick Thinker.

AAP Newswire