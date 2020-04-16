Dual Everest winner Redzel retired

Australia's highest earning sprinter, dual Everest winner Redzel, has been retired.

Michael and Chris Ward's Triple Crown Syndications which managed the seven-year-old's large ownership group, announced on Thursday the gelding had run his last race.

Redzel retires with two Group One wins as well as his victories in the first two editions of The Everest and prize money of more than $16.4 million.

In all he had 39 starts, winning 15 and being placed in another 13.

His co-trainer Peter Snowden flagged his retirement after his third in the TJ Smith Stakes last Saturday week.

With the Doomben 10,000 now cancelled as part of the cutbacks to the Brisbane winter carnival because of the coronavirus pandemic, there was little else for the seven-year-old this season.

"His ownership group have today voted to call time on his glittering race career, one which spanned five years, yielded an astonishing $16,444,000 in prize-money and, most importantly of all, ends with a healthy horse and fond memories at the highest level," Triple Crown said.

"Arthritic issues forced a brief blip in form, but given the appropriate treatment and ample time to recover, Redzel signalled his return to the top table with a third successive Concorde Stakes victory in 2019,

"His ownership group has now collectively decided to put the horse first to ensure he retires a happy and healthy horse after such a magnificent race career."

Redzel's Group One wins came in the 2017 Doomben 10,000 and Darley Classic.

His retirement comes in the same week as fellow Group One stars Happy Clapper, Alizee, Exceedance and Microphone