AAP Horse Racing

Packer Plate start looms for Get The Idea

By AAP Newswire

John Sargent. - AAP

1 of 1

Australian Derby plans for Get The Idea had to be aborted, so trainer John Sargent has redirected the lightly raced stayer towards the Group Three Frank Packer Plate.

Get The Idea was an acceptor for the Group One Australian Derby (2400m) at Randwick on April 4 but was scratched by Sargent the day before the Classic after the gelding had got cast in his box.

The three-year-old recovered from the minor setback and finished third in a 1200m barrier trial the following week and Sargent said he galloped well on Tuesday in readiness for Saturday's Frank Packer Plate over 2000m.

Get The Idea won two of his first three starts at the provincials before stepping into the big time in the Group One Rosehill Guineas (2000m) last start when he finished 10th in the race won by Castelvecchio.

Sargent believes Get The Idea will run a better race in the Frank Packer Plate but he faces a field headlined by the Derby winner Quick Thinker who is a short-priced favourite.

"Things didn't go to plan in the Rosehill Guineas," Sargent said.

"He made a run down the back and he's the sort of horse who has got to be saved for one run.

"I think he'll run a lot better race.

"He was in the Derby and he got cast so we had to scratch him.

"He was a bit sore with some skin off so we scratched him but he's right back to his best now.

"He galloped well on Tuesday."

The Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman-trained Quick Thinker, who has won the Group One Australian Derby and Group Two Tulloch Stakes already this autumn, was the $2 favourite on Thursday in the field of 12 plus one emergency, with Get The Idea at $41.

Baker and Forsman stable are aiming for back-to-back wins in the race after The Chosen One was successful last year.

Latest articles

Opinion

Stay home to avoid smashed plates

Does the world operate according to a plan, or is it really a collection of plates smashed against a wall that just happen to fall into a nice shape sometimes? I can’t decide. Look, I’m a struggling poet and I’m not built for...

John Lewis
Opinion

Food brings us closer together, even when we’re further apart

SANDY LLOYD believes kindness is feeding our souls I have made my first batch of soup for the year. It’s about two months earlier than I usually wake the slow-cooker from its summer hibernation and simmer-up a vat of lamb shank, barley and...

Sandy Lloyd
Opinion

Don’t break the shackles, stay home

It is two weeks into April and Greater Shepparton has recorded only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that time. According to the federal Department of Health, the number of new cases across the country is decreasing on most days. Although it is...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Eduardo set for return outing at Caulfield

Trainer Sarah Zschoke is confident Eduardo, who returns in the Bel Esprit Stakes at Caulfield, has overcome his ailments that cut short a spring campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Te Akau team to have well deserved rest

Te Akau Shark, Melody Belle and Probabeel have represented their New Zealand stable well in Australia and will have a well-earned break.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Distance test for juveniles in Fernhill

Outsider Al Sahara gets the chance to chase black-type at her second start in the Listed Fernhill Mile in which every runner is untried at 1600m.

AAP Newswire