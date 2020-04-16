AAP Horse Racing

Nichols happy to get Oliver back on Dancer

By AAP Newswire

Damien Oliver. - AAP

1 of 1

Trainer Shane Nichols is banking on a truly run Bel Esprit Stakes and a jockey change to bring out the best in Tahitian Dancer at Caulfield.

Damien Oliver regains the seat in Saturday's Listed 1100m race after Tahitian Dancer had her first run back from a spell in Adelaide earlier this month.

Saturday's race will determine whether Tahitian Dancer aims at the Wangoom Handicap at Warrnambool, the Sangster Stakes in Adelaide or takes a trip north to Brisbane.

Oliver partnered Tahitian Dancer to win a Listed race at Eagle Farm in December and was aboard again when down the track at the Magic Millions meeting at the Gold Coast on January 11.

With the lockdown in South Australia because of COVID-19, Oliver could not travel to Adelaide for Tahitian Dancer's first-up run with the mare ridden by Caitlin Jones.

"She had 58 kilos in Adelaide, she bounced, held her position and stayed there," Nichols said.

"I think she's much better suited in this with 56 kilos with probably a more genuine tempo.

"And having Ollie back on will tell us where we are at, he's not going to tell you it's blue when it's black.

"So this will decide whether she goes to the Wangoom or Brisbane, or even the Sangster if she happened to win, but at this stage we'll probably debate whether we go to the Wangoom or straight to Brisbane."

With the likelihood of interstate horses now being able to travel to Brisbane, Nichols said there was two or three races at stakes level for mares that appealed.

He said Tahitian Dancer would stay at fellow Mornington trainer Chris Meagher's Eagle Farm stable if the decision was made to send her north.

"She's working as well as she ever has so I've got no reason to be concerned with how she is going," Nichols said.

"Last time in she was going through the grades and it was much easier for her, now she's in open company and they don't give these races away."

Latest articles

Opinion

Stay home to avoid smashed plates

Does the world operate according to a plan, or is it really a collection of plates smashed against a wall that just happen to fall into a nice shape sometimes? I can’t decide. Look, I’m a struggling poet and I’m not built for...

John Lewis
Opinion

Food brings us closer together, even when we’re further apart

SANDY LLOYD believes kindness is feeding our souls I have made my first batch of soup for the year. It’s about two months earlier than I usually wake the slow-cooker from its summer hibernation and simmer-up a vat of lamb shank, barley and...

Sandy Lloyd
Opinion

Don’t break the shackles, stay home

It is two weeks into April and Greater Shepparton has recorded only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that time. According to the federal Department of Health, the number of new cases across the country is decreasing on most days. Although it is...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Eduardo set for return outing at Caulfield

Trainer Sarah Zschoke is confident Eduardo, who returns in the Bel Esprit Stakes at Caulfield, has overcome his ailments that cut short a spring campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Te Akau team to have well deserved rest

Te Akau Shark, Melody Belle and Probabeel have represented their New Zealand stable well in Australia and will have a well-earned break.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Distance test for juveniles in Fernhill

Outsider Al Sahara gets the chance to chase black-type at her second start in the Listed Fernhill Mile in which every runner is untried at 1600m.

AAP Newswire