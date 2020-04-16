AAP Horse Racing

Away Game scheduled to run in Adelaide G1

By AAP Newswire

Away Game wins the Percy Sykes Stakes at Randwick. - AAP

1 of 1

The Ciaron Maher stable has announced a bold plan to run star juvenile Away Game against the older fillies and mares with a light weight in the Group One Robert Sangster Stakes in Adelaide.

Two-year-old Away Game has already had a memorable season with four wins from seven starts having competed in Victoria, Queensland and NSW.

Along with her Magic Millions Classic win at the Gold Coast in January, Away Game has also posted three stakes wins and has finished second in the Golden Slipper and fourth in the Blue Diamond.

Away Game won last Saturday's Group Two Percy Sykes Stakes at Randwick and on Thursday Ciaron Maher Racing announced the Group One Sangster (1200m), named the TAB Classic this year, on May 2 at Morphettville was on the agenda for the filly.

The Sangster is a weight-for-age race for fillies and mares and Dean Holland has been booked for the ride at 47kg.

Holland will travel from Victoria to South Australia and start two weeks isolation on Friday to ride Away Game and the jockey will remain in Adelaide for the other feature meetings during the carnival.

While two-year-olds are seldom pitted against the older horses in feature races, Maher and his co-trainer David Eustace are not foreign to trying it having run two-year-old colt Dubious in the Group One weight-for-age Kingsford Smith Cup (1300m) in Brisbane last year.

Dubious finished fifth in the race won by The Bostonian.

Latest articles

News

Online marketplace to launch in Benalla enabling businesses to trade during the pandemic

Benalla businesses will soon have a new website — ‘Buy from Benalla’ — where they can continue to trade in an online marketplace. The website, which is free for businesses, will go live later this month and is being set up in...

Simon Ruppert
News

Benalla still on three COVID-19 cases but it is important to not become complacent

Tuesday’s Department of Health and Human Services figures confirm that Benalla Rural City still only has three confirmed COVID-19 cases and that the rate of new cases across the state continues to decrease.

Simon Ruppert
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton goes six days with no new COVID-19 cases

It has now been six days since Greater Shepparton last recorded a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Blue Point, Too Darn Hot to stand in Aust

Star European Godolphin horses Blue Point and Too Darn Hot are new additions to Darley’s southern hemisphere roster along with local Microphone.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Eduardo set for return outing at Caulfield

Trainer Sarah Zschoke is confident Eduardo, who returns in the Bel Esprit Stakes at Caulfield, has overcome his ailments that cut short a spring campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Te Akau team to have well deserved rest

Te Akau Shark, Melody Belle and Probabeel have represented their New Zealand stable well in Australia and will have a well-earned break.

AAP Newswire