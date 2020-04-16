AAP Horse Racing

Coronavirus protocols stretch bush stable

By AAP Newswire

Trainer Matt Dunn. - AAP

1 of 1

Murwillumbah trainer Matt Dunn's logistical skills will be fully tested in the next week as his team races in widespread regions under different coronavirus restrictions.

Dunn will have at least 20 runners at up to eight different tracks on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

He has nominated horses at the Gold Coast and Port Macquarie (Friday), Doomben, Randwick, Kembla and Lismore (Saturday), Ipswich (Sunday) and Grafton (Monday).

It is not unusual for Dunn, who has about 80 horses, to have runners at various tracks but the coronavirus restrictions have left him with logistical problem.

State and federal governments have instigated the regulations which allow strictly controlled horse travel but little human movement.

"We are a bit different because we are subject to restrictions imposed in both Queensland and NSW," Dunn said.

"Take Emma's Jet who we have accepted with at Doomben. With horses coming from interstate they have to be in Brisbane before acceptances."

"I can't go and none of my staff can go unless we isolate for 14 days before coming home." Obviously we simply can't be away for 14 days.

"Emma's Jet has been up with Michael Lakey since Tuesday.

"He has drawn poorly but I think he can race well before heading back."

Dunn's wife Keira has been with his horses in Sydney and he has been able to catch a flight when required.

"We have put really strict biosecurity measures into place because we want to ensure we keep going but it has been hard work keeping it all running but it seems to be running smoothly," Dunn said.

"We will obviously abide by every rule so we can keep racing."

Latest articles

News

Online marketplace to launch in Benalla enabling businesses to trade during the pandemic

Benalla businesses will soon have a new website — ‘Buy from Benalla’ — where they can continue to trade in an online marketplace. The website, which is free for businesses, will go live later this month and is being set up in...

Simon Ruppert
News

Benalla still on three COVID-19 cases but it is important to not become complacent

Tuesday’s Department of Health and Human Services figures confirm that Benalla Rural City still only has three confirmed COVID-19 cases and that the rate of new cases across the state continues to decrease.

Simon Ruppert
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton goes six days with no new COVID-19 cases

It has now been six days since Greater Shepparton last recorded a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Blue Point, Too Darn Hot to stand in Aust

Star European Godolphin horses Blue Point and Too Darn Hot are new additions to Darley’s southern hemisphere roster along with local Microphone.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Eduardo set for return outing at Caulfield

Trainer Sarah Zschoke is confident Eduardo, who returns in the Bel Esprit Stakes at Caulfield, has overcome his ailments that cut short a spring campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Te Akau team to have well deserved rest

Te Akau Shark, Melody Belle and Probabeel have represented their New Zealand stable well in Australia and will have a well-earned break.

AAP Newswire