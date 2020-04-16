AAP Horse Racing

Exceedance retired to stand at Vinery

By AAP Newswire

exceedance - AAP

1 of 1

Group One winning-colt Exceedance will not race on as a four-year-old and will stand at Vinery Stud.

Vinery general manager Peter Orton said the decision to retire the Coolmore Stud Stakes winner was made after discussions with the Hawkes Racing training team.

"Quite apart from the uncertainty surrounding racing, the time is right," Orton said.

"He had nothing left to prove.

"He won the colts' grand final in the Coolmore Stud Stakes at Flemington.

"He's a supreme athlete and a really exciting addition to our roster going forward."

Exceedance is by Exceed And Excel and was raised at Vinery who also raced him in partnership with several prominent owners.

In his four spring starts in 2019, Exceedance beat Godolphin colt Bivouac twice including the Coolmore and finished third to him twice.

Exceedance is the first living foal out of New Zealand-bred Listed winner Bonnie Mac.

At his last start, Exceedance was unplaced in the star studded TJ Smith Stakes earlier this month.

Latest articles

News

Online marketplace to launch in Benalla enabling businesses to trade during the pandemic

Benalla businesses will soon have a new website — ‘Buy from Benalla’ — where they can continue to trade in an online marketplace. The website, which is free for businesses, will go live later this month and is being set up in...

Simon Ruppert
News

Benalla still on three COVID-19 cases but it is important to not become complacent

Tuesday’s Department of Health and Human Services figures confirm that Benalla Rural City still only has three confirmed COVID-19 cases and that the rate of new cases across the state continues to decrease.

Simon Ruppert
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton goes six days with no new COVID-19 cases

It has now been six days since Greater Shepparton last recorded a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Blue Point, Too Darn Hot to stand in Aust

Star European Godolphin horses Blue Point and Too Darn Hot are new additions to Darley’s southern hemisphere roster along with local Microphone.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Eduardo set for return outing at Caulfield

Trainer Sarah Zschoke is confident Eduardo, who returns in the Bel Esprit Stakes at Caulfield, has overcome his ailments that cut short a spring campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Te Akau team to have well deserved rest

Te Akau Shark, Melody Belle and Probabeel have represented their New Zealand stable well in Australia and will have a well-earned break.

AAP Newswire