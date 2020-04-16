Exceedance retired to stand at Vinery

Group One winning-colt Exceedance will not race on as a four-year-old and will stand at Vinery Stud.

Vinery general manager Peter Orton said the decision to retire the Coolmore Stud Stakes winner was made after discussions with the Hawkes Racing training team.

"Quite apart from the uncertainty surrounding racing, the time is right," Orton said.

"He had nothing left to prove.

"He won the colts' grand final in the Coolmore Stud Stakes at Flemington.

"He's a supreme athlete and a really exciting addition to our roster going forward."

Exceedance is by Exceed And Excel and was raised at Vinery who also raced him in partnership with several prominent owners.

In his four spring starts in 2019, Exceedance beat Godolphin colt Bivouac twice including the Coolmore and finished third to him twice.

Exceedance is the first living foal out of New Zealand-bred Listed winner Bonnie Mac.

At his last start, Exceedance was unplaced in the star studded TJ Smith Stakes earlier this month.