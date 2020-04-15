AAP Horse Racing

No luck for Cumani with Showdown barriers

By AAP Newswire

Trainer Matt Cumani. - AAP

1 of 1

Trainer Matt Cumani does not know what he has done to continually to have poor barrier draws for his runners.

Cumani has two starters in Saturday's $855,000 feature, The Showdown, at Caulfield and again cannot believe his bad luck.

Last-start Echuca winner Khoekhoe has gate 10 with Coup De Tonnerre, second to his stablemate at Echuca, drawn out in 16.

"It's lovely to have a couple of runners in a good race but I just cannot seem to draw a barrier," Cumani said.

"It's very frustrating that we've drawn wide and probably the wrong way around too.

"Coup De Tonnerre's a bit of a get up and run type whereas Khoekhoe is a bit more laid back and relaxed.

"You'd probably prefer them the other way round, but we'll see what we can do."

After a disappointing debut at Ballarat in February, when supported from $14 to $8, Khoekhoe's win at Echuca, when a $21 chance, went some way to re-establishing his credentials in Cumani's yard.

"When he ran at Ballarat on debut we were a little bit flattened by his performance," Cumani said.

"After that we lost a bit of focus with him and thought he was going to be more of a three-year-old.

"He's a big rangy horse so we thought we'd give him a couple of more runs, but he came out and bolted up at Echuca and that brought everything back into focus."

The Cumani stable was expecting Coup De Tonnerre to beat Khoekhoe home and was supported accordingly.

"That's why he went off at that price as the stable was more behind the other horse," Cumani said.

"That's the luck of the draw I suppose, but it's better than them both coming last."

Both two-year-olds have trained on well since their Echuca outing earlier in the month and galloped at Ballarat on Tuesday.

Cumani said Coup De Tonnerre was the flashier of the pair, leaving nothing out there while Khoekhoe did enough to show he is on target.

"Like all the other trainers I think we're all in the same position and learning about our horses," Cumani said.

"They're both nice horses and it's a crazy, crazy amount of prize money that we're racing for in a restricted race and worth having a shot at."

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Eduardo set for return outing at Caulfield

Trainer Sarah Zschoke is confident Eduardo, who returns in the Bel Esprit Stakes at Caulfield, has overcome his ailments that cut short a spring campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Holyfield set for Group 1 Champagne Stakes

Holyfield is among a host of stakes-winning two-year-olds from the Ciaron Maher Racing stable and will try to become a Group One winner in the Champagne Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

No luck for Cumani with Showdown barriers

Matt Cumani will saddle two runners in the $855,000 The Showdown at Caulfield, Khoekhoe and Coup De Tonnerre who filled the quinella at Echuca recently.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Blue Point, Too Darn Hot to stand in Aust

Star European Godolphin horses Blue Point and Too Darn Hot are new additions to Darley’s southern hemisphere roster along with local Microphone.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Te Akau team to have well deserved rest

Te Akau Shark, Melody Belle and Probabeel have represented their New Zealand stable well in Australia and will have a well-earned break.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Distance test for juveniles in Fernhill

Outsider Al Sahara gets the chance to chase black-type at her second start in the Listed Fernhill Mile in which every runner is untried at 1600m.

AAP Newswire