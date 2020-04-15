AAP Horse Racing

Marquand fined $2000 for protocol breach

By AAP Newswire

Tom Mrquand after winning the Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Addeybb. - AAP

Jockey-of-the-moment Tom Marquand has been fined for a breach of the protocols surrounding coronavirus.

The visiting English rider won his second Sydney Group One race on Addeybb in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick on Saturday.

With racing continuing in the absence of spectators, Marquand celebrated by embracing Addeybb's groom Safid Alam when he returned to the enclosure.

Racing NSW stewards hit Marquand with a $2000 fine and penalised Alam $500 after both pleaded guilty to breaching the COVID-19 protocols.

Having sought medical advice, Racing NSW stewards have allowed Marquand to continue riding in NSW after he and Alam returned negative tests to coronavirus.

Marquand rides Holyfield for the Ciaron Maher/David Esutace stable in Saturday's Group One Champagne Stakes and the Matthew Smith-trained Fierce Impact in the All Aged Stakes.

The 22-year-old plans to return home after Saturday's meeting, the final day of the autumn carnival.

The fines come after Tulloch Lodge employee, Neil Paine, was reportedly told not to attend race meetings for a month after embracing co-trainer Adrian Bott following Farnan's win in the Golden Slipper.

