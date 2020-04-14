AAP Horse Racing

VOBIS Sires Guineas attracts 29 entries

By AAP Newswire

Group Two winner and VRC Oaks placegetter Moonlight Maid headlines the nominations for the inaugural The VOBIS Sires Guineas at Caulfield.

Saturday's $427,500 race over 1600m is for three-year-old progeny of Victorian stallions and has attracted 29 nominations.

The VOBIS Sires Guineas is the second richest race on Saturday's Victorian Owners and Breeders Raceday behind The Showdown for two-year-olds, which was run for the first time last year.

The Mitchell Freedman-trained Moonlight Maid won the Group Two Edward Manifold Stakes (1600m) at Flemington in spring before finishing second in the Group Two Vase (2040m) and third in the Group One VRC Oaks (2500m).

The filly, who resumed with a sixth in the Sunline Stakes at The Valley last month, is the highest-rated horse in the entries for the Guineas.

Trainer Mike Moroney has a good opinion of Quail Hollow and is planning to run the lightly raced gelding in the Guineas after the three-year-old returned from a spell with a maiden win at Sandown on April 1 over 1300m.

"He won his maiden well and he has always been a horse we've liked," Moroney said.

"He has to step up a few classes but he's certainly an improving three-year-old."

Group One Oakleigh Plate winner Pippie is the highest-rated of the 27 nominations for the $200,000 VOBIS Gold Sprint (1200m) while fellow Group One winner Mr Quickie, who finished midfield in the Doncaster Mile in Sydney last start, headlines 19 entries for the $200,000 VOBIS Gold Heath (2000m).

