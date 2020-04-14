AAP Horse Racing

Eagle Farm to have slightly longer hiatus

By AAP Newswire

eagle farm - AAP

1 of 1

Eagle Farm racecourse will have a slightly extended hiatus with pressure to reopen it sooner easing.

Racing Queensland, which is in charge of the Eagle Farm renovations, had always planned to rest the track for up to six weeks but that will now be eight weeks.

The track has not hosted a meeting since March 25 and the next one is planned for May 23.

Eagle Farm's course proper chopped up during the seven meetings it had during February and March.

It was partly put down to a grub infestation which has been addressed in recent weeks.

An RQ spokesman said it has always been the intention to give Eagle Farm a four to six week rest leading into the winter carnival.

When the restrictions were put in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic it had been hoped Eagle Farm might have been able to play a part with a four-week rest.

But with a scaled down winter schedule officials felt there was no need to rush Eagle Farm back into action before the Group Two Victory Stakes day on May 23.

The spokesman said the Sunshine Coast would now host the Anzac Day metropolitan meeting on Saturday week after swapping with Doomben which takes the April 22 midweek meeting.

Under the revised format, the Group One Stradbroke Handicap and J J Atkins have been reinstated to be run at Eagle Farm on June 6.

Latest articles

World

G7 to discuss coronavirus in video meeting

Leaders of the G7 countries - the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US - will discuss how to respond to the coronavirus in a videoconference.

AAP Newswire
World

Spain, Austria ease coronavirus curbs

Nearly 2 million people globally have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 124,000 have died because of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

US virus death toll doubles in one week

Almost 597,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the US out of a global total of nearly 2 million.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Blue Point, Too Darn Hot to stand in Aust

Star European Godolphin horses Blue Point and Too Darn Hot are new additions to Darley’s southern hemisphere roster along with local Microphone.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Te Akau team to have well deserved rest

Te Akau Shark, Melody Belle and Probabeel have represented their New Zealand stable well in Australia and will have a well-earned break.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Distance test for juveniles in Fernhill

Outsider Al Sahara gets the chance to chase black-type at her second start in the Listed Fernhill Mile in which every runner is untried at 1600m.

AAP Newswire