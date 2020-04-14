Kerrin McEvoy suspended at Warwick Farm

AAP Horse Racing

Kerrin McEvoy is set to miss the Hawkesbury Guineas meeting at Rosehill after being suspended at Warwick Farm.

McEvoy pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to ride Godolphin-owned Duenna out to the end of the Monday's Hyland Race Colours Plate (1300m), with the filly finishing in a dead-heat for second with Stolen Jade.

The two were 3-3/4-lengths behind Archanna.

McEvoy was suspended for a week from Sunday, a day after Group One racing ends for the season in Sydney.

But he will miss the Hawkesbury Guineas meeting on April 25 which is being held at Rosehill this year.

Star jockey James McDonald was fined $1500 at Monday's meeting for using the whip unnecessarily inside the final 100m of the Darley Stallions Handicap (1400m) on Adana who finished seventh.

Adam Hyeronimus was fined $500 entering a jockeys' room other than the one he had been allocated.

Jockeys have been separated into a number of different rooms at race meetings as part of strict protocols in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

In assessing penalty, stewards acknowledged his brief entry to the wrong room had not breached government regulations relative to enclosed spaces, but were mindful he had received a warning during the initial introduction of the COVID-19 protocols.

Victorian apprentice Lachie King copped a $1000 fine for a similar offence at Bendigo last week.

At an adjourned inquiry, King admitted the mistake and pleaded guilty to breaching social distance protocols on April 7 when he was stood down from his rides.

Jockeys in Victoria are divided into two groups.

