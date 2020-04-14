AAP Horse Racing

Saudi prize money withheld over court case

By AAP Newswire

maximum security - AAP

1 of 1

The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia is withholding Maximum Security's winning prize money for the $20 million Saudi Cup, after trainer Jason Servis was indicted on federal charges in the United States.

The trainer is one of 27 people indicted by the District Attorney for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan as part of an investigation into alleged doping of horses.

Servis sent out Maximum Security to win the world's richest race in Riyadh in February, but prize money for the nine-furlong race (1800m) will not be paid until the JCSA has finished its inquiries.

"JCSA is conducting its own investigation in respect of the allegations and until that investigation is concluded, JCSA will withhold payment of prize money due to all connections of horses placed in prize-winning positions in the Saudi Cup," a JCSA statement said.,

"This decision has been communicated privately to connections of Saudi Cup runners.

"Due to difficult operational circumstances caused by the Covid-19 global pandemic, the investigation has not yet concluded."

Maximum Security, who is jointly owned by Gary and Mary West and the Coolmore triumvirate of John Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith, is now in the care of Bob Baffert.

The horse gained notoriety when he was disqualified as the winner of the Kentucky Derby in May, 2019 for causing interference.

Latest articles

World

G7 to discuss coronavirus in video meeting

Leaders of the G7 countries - the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US - will discuss how to respond to the coronavirus in a videoconference.

AAP Newswire
World

Spain, Austria ease coronavirus curbs

Nearly 2 million people globally have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 124,000 have died because of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

US virus death toll doubles in one week

Almost 597,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the US out of a global total of nearly 2 million.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Blue Point, Too Darn Hot to stand in Aust

Star European Godolphin horses Blue Point and Too Darn Hot are new additions to Darley’s southern hemisphere roster along with local Microphone.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Te Akau team to have well deserved rest

Te Akau Shark, Melody Belle and Probabeel have represented their New Zealand stable well in Australia and will have a well-earned break.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Distance test for juveniles in Fernhill

Outsider Al Sahara gets the chance to chase black-type at her second start in the Listed Fernhill Mile in which every runner is untried at 1600m.

AAP Newswire