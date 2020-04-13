AAP Horse Racing

King’s Legacy headlines Champagne entries

By AAP Newswire

Sires' Produce Stakes winner King's Legacy is favourite to claim his second Group One win of the autumn carnival in the final leg of the Sydney two-year-old triple crown.

King's Legacy will be the only horse to have competed in all three legs of this year's juvenile triple crown - the Golden Slipper, Sires' Produce Stakes and Champagne Stakes.

The colt resumed from a spell with a midfield finish behind Farnan in the $3.5 million Golden Slipper over 1200m last month before claiming a valuable Group One win in the Sires' Produce Stakes (1400m) at Randwick.

"It was satisfying," co-trainer Peter Snowden said.

"It's a good result for him and let's hope he can move on to the mile and be competitive in that race as well."

King's Legacy headlines the 12 nominations for Saturday's Champagne (1600m) at Randwick.

The Peter and Paul Snowden stable also has Aim and Saturday's Fernhill Handicap winner Untamed entered.

Track conditions could have a bearing on Aim taking his place with the colt not as effective on wet ground which he struck when fifth on a heavy track in the Sires' last start.

King's Legacy was at $2.80 in the TAB's all-in market on Monday ahead of the Hawkes Racing-trained colt Ole Kirk at $3.50.

Ole Kirk was fourth to King's Legacy in the Sires' last start.

Last-start Listed Baillieu (1400m) winner Holyfield is among the nominations and is trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace who have had to settle for second in both the Golden Slipper with Away Game and Sires' Produce Stakes with Prague.

Holyfield was at $6 on Monday alongside Aim.

