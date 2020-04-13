AAP Horse Racing

Cummings unsure of Colette’s spring plans

By AAP Newswire

Australian Oaks winner Colette is high in Caulfield Cup markets but trainer James Cummings has warned punters not to jump in early.

Colette has highlighted her staying potential with dominant wins in the Group Three Adrian Knox Stakes (2000m) and Group One ATC Australian Oaks (2400m) on consecutive Saturdays during The Championships.

After her Oaks win on Saturday at Randwick, the Godolphin-owned filly is on the second line of early betting in the TAB's Caulfield Cup market at $15 behind Master Of Wine ($11).

The Caulfield Cup is often a spring target for Oaks winners but Cummings indicated Colette would have a light spring campaign.

"She might be a lightweight Caulfield Cup chance. We think she would get about 51 kilos," Cummings told Sky Sports Radio.

"But it remains to be seen if we want to give her an arduous and tough spring.

"We've got to keep our feet on the ground at the moment. She's done a wonderful job.

"She's a very, very late foal and she's only just maturing now but she certainly pulled up very well.

"But she doesn't have to have the gruelling tough spring of an AJC Oaks winner. Often there's talk of a Caulfield Cup but it hasn't been done for while."

How Now, in 1976, is the last Australian Oaks winner to win the Caulfield Cup in the same year.

In recent times 2014 Oaks winner Rising Romance finished second in that year's Caulfield Cup behind Japanese horse Admire Rakti.

Cummings said Colette had come through her Oaks success well.

"I think she's got a very good future but she's worth looking after," he said.

