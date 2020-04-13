AAP Horse Racing

Blake Shinn pays tribute to Happy Clapper

By AAP Newswire

happy clapper - AAP

1 of 1

Blake Shinn, the jockey who rode Happy Clapper to his three Group One wins, has paid tribute to popular galloper who has run his last race.

Trainer Pat Webster and owner Michael Thomas announced Happy Clapper's retirement on Sunday, a day after the nine-year-old gelding finished seventh in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick.

It was the fifth-consecutive year Happy Clapper had competed in the showpiece weight-for-age race of the Sydney autumn carnival.

Shinn, who is now based in Hong Kong, rode the grand campaigner in 20 of his 48 starts for seven wins including the Epsom Handicap, Doncaster Mile and Canterbury Stakes at Group One level during 2017/18.

"Happy Clapper was my champion and my war horse," Shinn said on Twitter.

"I knew every time we went to battle what I had underneath me. A courageous beast that never took a backward step. Thanks for the memories you gave us all Happy Clapper. I hope I find another as good as you! #happyretirement."

Happy Clapper also clashed regularly with Winx during the Chris Waller-trained mare's 33-race winning sequence,.

He finished second to the champion five times including the 2016 Group One Doncaster Mile, 2017 Group One George Main Stakes, 2018 Group One George Ryder Stakes and last year's Group One Chipping Norton Stakes.

He was also there when Winx ran and won her last race, finishing fourth in the 2019 Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Waller also used Twitter to pay his respects to Happy Clapper.

"Well done Happy Clapper on an amazing career!" he said.

"Congratulations to Pat & team for their management to have him race successfully for so many years. We always made sure Winx was 100% prepared as you could never underestimate the Clapper - he kept us at the top of our game."

Latest articles

World

G7 to discuss coronavirus in video meeting

Leaders of the G7 countries - the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US - will discuss how to respond to the coronavirus in a videoconference.

AAP Newswire
World

Spain, Austria ease coronavirus curbs

Nearly 2 million people globally have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 124,000 have died because of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

US virus death toll doubles in one week

Almost 597,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the US out of a global total of nearly 2 million.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Blue Point, Too Darn Hot to stand in Aust

Star European Godolphin horses Blue Point and Too Darn Hot are new additions to Darley’s southern hemisphere roster along with local Microphone.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Te Akau team to have well deserved rest

Te Akau Shark, Melody Belle and Probabeel have represented their New Zealand stable well in Australia and will have a well-earned break.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Distance test for juveniles in Fernhill

Outsider Al Sahara gets the chance to chase black-type at her second start in the Listed Fernhill Mile in which every runner is untried at 1600m.

AAP Newswire