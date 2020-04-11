AAP Horse Racing

Daring tactics pay dividend in Easter Cup

By AAP Newswire

Inverloch wins the Easter Cup at Caulfield. - AAP

1 of 1

The benefit of a run over a longer distance has shone through for Inverloch in the Group Three Easter Cup at Caulfield.

Inverloch was dropped back to the 2000m journey of Saturday's race after finishing second behind Mirimar over 2400m at the track a week ago.

Jockey Michael Dee adopted brave tactics aboard Inverloch from the 800m mark, opening up a break on his opposition before the turn.

The move worked as Inverloch, a heavily supported 4.20 favourite, held off a late bid from $101 outsider Midterm by a half neck with Savacool ($19) 1-1/4 lengths away third.

Natalie Young, who trains the gelding in partnership with Trent Busuttin, said the drop in distance combined with a drop in weight from last Saturday had played a significant role in Saturday's success.

"It was a great effort," Young said.

"He has come back in distance and won before and it is important to get going early on him, at about the 800 metres, is when you need to get working on him.

"The weight relief today compared to last Saturday was a positive as I think the weight got to him last Saturday."

Young said the stable would consider their options with Inverloch with where to head next with the gelding.

A race over 2100m at Sandown in coming weeks could be considered while the Andrew Ramsden Stakes (2800m) at Flemington next month may also be an option.

"He's getting up in the ratings now so we can see what he's all about there and have a spring option," she said.

The Young and Busuttin team was also represented by Salsamor who like Inverloch was on the quick back-up after scoring at Caulfield last week.

After racing on the speed, Salsamor ($5) weakened to finish in 11th position.

"We had a question mark over the week back-up, but we had to have a crack and see how we'd go," she said.

Latest articles

News

Talisman Menswear creates line of face masks to keep Shepparton safe

As a chronic asthmatic, Talisman Menswear’s Paul Jerome is more aware than most of the dangers of coronavirus. Which is why he has developed a range of funky new face masks to keep the Shepparton community safe. After launching the new product...

Charmayne Allison
News

No new COVID-19 cases in Greater Shepparton

There were no new reported cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton, or in surrounding council areas today. Moira Shire reported its eleventh case yesterday, while Greater Shepparton and Mitchell Shire each remained on nine. Benalla Rural City has...

Madi Chwasta
News

VIDEO: Shepparton News Home Time Fun Time

Introducing Shepparton News’ Hometime Fun Times series - a look at the lighter side and how locals are spending their days. From preparations for the Easter Bunny, to deb balls and animals, there’s been no shortage of excitement in the Shepparton...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Nettoyer wins Group One Doncaster Mile

Nettoyer has caused a boilover to win the Doncaster Mile, giving trainer Wendy Roche and jockey James Innes Jr their first Group One victories.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Waller to choose Queen Elizabeth team

Trainer Chris Waller Queen Elizabeth Stakes team will be headed by Verry Elleegant but he has yet to decide who joins her.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Blue Point, Too Darn Hot to stand in Aust

Star European Godolphin horses Blue Point and Too Darn Hot are new additions to Darley’s southern hemisphere roster along with local Microphone.

AAP Newswire