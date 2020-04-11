AAP Horse Racing

Royal Crown outstays rivals at Caulfield

By AAP Newswire

Royal Crown wins the Galilee Series Final. - AAP

1 of 1

Before heading overseas for a break, Mick Kent discussed his plans for Royal Crown with caretaker trainer Robbie Griffiths.

One of Kent's target races was Saturday's Listed Galilee Series Final (2400m) at Caulfield.

Kent's planning proved spot on with Royal Crown successful on Saturday, but the three-year-old's work is not finished yet.

If Griffiths can hold the gelding together, there are two more stakes races the trainers have in mind, the VRC St Leger (2800m) at Flemington on April 25 ahead of the Group One South Australian Derby (2500m) at Morphettville two weeks later.

Ridden by Mark Zahra, Royal Crown ($5.50) looped the field before the turn and held off Bellx ($6.50) by 1-1/4 lengths with Con Collector ($6.50) a half-length away third.

Griffiths and Kent have had a long professional association as well as being rivals on the track.

"Many years ago, and many kilos ago, I rode Mick's first winner as a professional trainer," Griffiths said.

"We've been mates for many years and Mick wanted me to look after this horse.

"He had this in mind for him while he was away and he thought that if we could hold him together that he could go this race into the St Leger and then the South Australian Derby.

"We've still got that plan."

Saturday's race was Royal Crown's third outing for Griffiths after scoring first-up at Sandown last month then finishing sixth at Bendigo over 2200m on March 28.

"He was unlucky last start and today he was there a bit too soon, but he's a strong young stayer," Griffiths said.

"Mick does a lot of genetics and blood lactates and this horse's blood lactates are very good.

"It suggests that a distance won't be a problem and he'll run forever."

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Shepparton murals are a sight to behold

Melbourne may be known internationally for its street art, but Shepparton has some stunning murals to rival the cultural capital.

Shepparton News
Lifestyle

Breathing new life into a crumbling Tatura home

For more than a decade, a ‘for sale’ sign stood stagnant in front of a crumbling Tatura home. Story: Jessica Ball Photography: Rodney Braithwaite G aping holes in the floor, a leaky roof and a corner jacked up to keep the 100-year-old structure...

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

Mooroopna livewire stays connected

Vicky Scott is a bundle of energy with connections to countless community groups, but her favourite place is somewhere calm and peaceful, with maybe a little touch of Mr Darcy to perk things up. John Lewis spoke to the Mooroopna livewire whose glass...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Nettoyer wins Group One Doncaster Mile

Nettoyer has caused a boilover to win the Doncaster Mile, giving trainer Wendy Roche and jockey James Innes Jr their first Group One victories.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Waller to choose Queen Elizabeth team

Trainer Chris Waller Queen Elizabeth Stakes team will be headed by Verry Elleegant but he has yet to decide who joins her.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Blue Point, Too Darn Hot to stand in Aust

Star European Godolphin horses Blue Point and Too Darn Hot are new additions to Darley’s southern hemisphere roster along with local Microphone.

AAP Newswire