AAP Horse Racing

Bam’s On Fire chasing elusive stakes win

By AAP Newswire

bam's on fire - AAP

1 of 1

Bam's On Fire has been knocking on the door of a first stakes win and gets her latest chance at Caulfield.

The mare runs in Saturday's Group Three Elvis Thurgood 40th Anniversary Cup named for the jockey who suffered serious brain and spinal injuries in a fall in the 1980 Easter Cup.

Trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Bam's On Fire has been placed five times at stakes level, finishing second in her past three starts, all in Group races, in Melbourne.

Maher and Eustace also accepted with Dr Drill in Saturday's race but he will remain in Sydney to run in a benchmark race at Randwick on Saturday week.

At her most recent start Bam's On Fire was beaten half a length in the Group Two Sunline Stakes at The Valley on March 20 after leading and she drops back from 1600m to 1400m.

"She certainly deserves to be a stakes winner," Eustace said.

"She's had a terrific preparation and she was very brave in the Sunline Stakes.

"If we can make her a stakes winner before the preparation is over that would be ideal.

"She's definitely gone to another level this preparation. It's just a bit of age and a bit of maturing.

"It looks a good enough race on paper and we'll be going there with confidence that she can run well."

Eustace says Bam's On Fire has her quirks and can hang in her races but says she has been able to find the rail in her past couple of races which helps.

To be ridden by Jamie Kah, Bam's On Fire has barrier four and is the $5 second favourite behind last-start Listed winner Wild Planet at $3.

"We'll keep it simple," Eustace said.

"She seems to have appreciated finding the rail because she then can't hang, so we'll be positive and roll along.

"She ran out a strong mile last start so we've just kept her fairly fresh and well at home and we're looking forward to it."

There are three stakes races on Saturday's program with the Tony and Calvin McEvoy-trained Secret Blaze the favourite for the Group Three Easter Cup (2000m) while the Chris Waller-trained Relucent heads the market for the Listed Galilee Series Final (2400m) for three-year-olds.

Latest articles

News

Further hospital restrictions

Murrumbidgee Local Health District has further tightened restrictions around visiting hours at its hospitals and Multi Purpose Services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. From Wednesday, people will be asked not to visit aged care residents in...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Property of the Week

A stunning refurbishment in a prized location

At a glance Agent: Elders Real Estate. Address: 418 George St, Deniliquin. Price: $680,000 The details: three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two car spaces. Originally constructed by the Late Les Bode owner of the Deniliquin Brickworks and a locally...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Working on new displays

The Deniliquin Historical Society is adding two 1910 stationary steam engines to its popular railway collection. President Lindsay Renwick said they hope to have both engines ready when the museum re-opens after Coronavirus restrictions are lifted...

Olivia Duffey

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Nettoyer wins Group One Doncaster Mile

Nettoyer has caused a boilover to win the Doncaster Mile, giving trainer Wendy Roche and jockey James Innes Jr their first Group One victories.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Waller to choose Queen Elizabeth team

Trainer Chris Waller Queen Elizabeth Stakes team will be headed by Verry Elleegant but he has yet to decide who joins her.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Blue Point, Too Darn Hot to stand in Aust

Star European Godolphin horses Blue Point and Too Darn Hot are new additions to Darley’s southern hemisphere roster along with local Microphone.

AAP Newswire