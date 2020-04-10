AAP Horse Racing

Nettoyer gives Roche food for thought

By AAP Newswire

nettoyer - AAP

1 of 1

Nettoyer's penchant for junk food is becoming the stuff of folklore but it is her lack of self preservation, rather than her diet, that keeps trainer Wendy Roche up at night.

That and the hundreds of text messages Roche has received since the mare's stunning Doncaster Mile win last weekend.

Nettoyer's triumph in one of Australia's most famous races gave Roche her first Group One win and while the trainer tried to enjoy a quiet celebration and an early night, it did not happen.

"I had a JD and coke and tried to go to bed but I was getting too many phone calls and messages," Roche said.

"I got to sleep about two o'clock in the morning when I turned my phone off and I was up at four thirty to work the next day."

Roche's busy week has continued as she prepares Nettoyer to back up in Saturday's Group One Coolmore Legacy Stakes (1600m) at Randwick.

The mare has had an easy week with a couple of morning canters and sprint work, plus plenty of walks to keep her mentally bright.

In the past, the pizza-eating, champagne-swilling six-year-old has mixed her form but this autumn she has won two of her three starts and finished fourth in the Group One Ranvet at the other.

Roche says Nettoyer's consistency is down to several factors, including good health.

At three, she broke her pelvis. At four she suffered a hind leg infection and at five she injured her eye which became ulcerated.

"This year, touch wood, nothing has gone wrong with her. She has managed to keep herself out of extreme mischief," Roche said.

"She's not mad. She just has no self-preservation skills."

There is another factor in Nettoyer's rise.

Roche has tailored the mare's preparation, steering away from traditional race programming to make her own rules.

"She went in 1200 metre races, 1400 metre races like the Guy Walter, they're just too short," Roche said.

"The other horses have a turn of foot early and by the time she gets going the race is over.

"This preparation I said to her owners, I want to train her my way and put her in races which suit her, which is a mile first up and 2000-metres and don't worry about the shorter races because they're just a waste of time."

As for Nettoyer's quirky eating habits, Roche said it all started when she ordered a pizza for the horse's farrier and ended up using it to distract the mare while she was shod.

The farrier did not get a slice.

"We were feeding her Twisties at the time to keep her occupied but that wasn't really cutting the mustard so when she sniffed the pizza, we opened up the pizza and gave it to her and it kept her happy," Roche said.

"She is more famous for her eating habits than her Group One Doncaster."

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Shepparton murals are a sight to behold

Melbourne may be known internationally for its street art, but Shepparton has some stunning murals to rival the cultural capital.

Shepparton News
Lifestyle

Breathing new life into a crumbling Tatura home

For more than a decade, a ‘for sale’ sign stood stagnant in front of a crumbling Tatura home. Story: Jessica Ball Photography: Rodney Braithwaite G aping holes in the floor, a leaky roof and a corner jacked up to keep the 100-year-old structure...

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

Mooroopna livewire stays connected

Vicky Scott is a bundle of energy with connections to countless community groups, but her favourite place is somewhere calm and peaceful, with maybe a little touch of Mr Darcy to perk things up. John Lewis spoke to the Mooroopna livewire whose glass...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Nettoyer wins Group One Doncaster Mile

Nettoyer has caused a boilover to win the Doncaster Mile, giving trainer Wendy Roche and jockey James Innes Jr their first Group One victories.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Waller to choose Queen Elizabeth team

Trainer Chris Waller Queen Elizabeth Stakes team will be headed by Verry Elleegant but he has yet to decide who joins her.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Flit to bounce back in Arrowfield Sprint

After finishing unplaced at her past two starts this autumn, Group One-winning filly Flit will be out to bounce back to winning form in the Arrowfield Sprint.

AAP Newswire