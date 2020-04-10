AAP Horse Racing

Dusty Tycoon to return to silent reception

By AAP Newswire

dusty tycoon - AAP

1 of 1

Talented two-year-old Dusty Tycoon will make her return at Doomben without her usual cheer squad.

The filly is raced by a MiRunners syndicate which has 1000 shares meaning whenever she runs several hundred owners usually are on hand.

But with crowd-free racing because of the coronavirus pandemic protocols, Dusty Tycoon will return to an eerie silence if she can record her third win on Saturday.

She will be having her first start since being unplaced in the Magic Millions Classic in January.

Because of COVID-19, Queensland has been divided into five regions with racing conducted under strict biosecurity rules.

Dusty Tycoon is trained by Robert Heathcote at Eagle Farm meaning she is restricted to racing in the metro north region.

She will still face a a field of smart youngsters in the Darryl Gollan Tribute Handicap (1200m) named for the trainer who died last week.

Heathcote has booked claiming apprentice Adin Thompson for Dusty Tycoon which will reduce her weight to 57kg.

"Adin rode her when she won a recent trial easily enough," Heathcote said.

"It is a strong field so every little bit helps. She is a front-running type and an easy ride so I have no qualms putting on an apprentice."

Heathcote has also claimed on his last-start winner Minjee who will be ridden by Stephanie Thornton.

Minjee stormed home from last to win at Doomben two weeks ago but has drawn poorly in 10.

"I have been lucky enough to have some good two-year-olds this season and there is not much between them," Heathcote said.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton girl marks end of cancer treatment

There was a sound of a different kind ringing out from Goulburn Valley Health’s children’s ward yesterday. Brave Shepparton girl Phoebe Wilson shook a ship’s bell with all her might, marking the end of 52 weeks of chemotherapy. Dad...

Tara Whitsed
News

Have a heart for the Good Friday Appeal

Born with half a heart, Charlee Norman-Linke is only three months old and has already had two major surgeries.

Morgan Dyer
News

Campers headed out to their backyard

Under strict orders to stay home this long weekend, Greater Shepparton families are pitching tents in their backyards instead. Shepparton Boating Camping and Fishing store assistant manager Jacinta Fry said “quite a few people” had come into the...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Nettoyer wins Group One Doncaster Mile

Nettoyer has caused a boilover to win the Doncaster Mile, giving trainer Wendy Roche and jockey James Innes Jr their first Group One victories.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Waller to choose Queen Elizabeth team

Trainer Chris Waller Queen Elizabeth Stakes team will be headed by Verry Elleegant but he has yet to decide who joins her.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Flit to bounce back in Arrowfield Sprint

After finishing unplaced at her past two starts this autumn, Group One-winning filly Flit will be out to bounce back to winning form in the Arrowfield Sprint.

AAP Newswire