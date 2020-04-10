AAP Horse Racing

Barrier to help Guard of Honour run 1200m

By AAP Newswire

guard of honour - AAP

1 of 1

Trainer Kelly Schweida is hoping a good barrier can help overcome an unsuitable distance for sprinter Guard Of Honour at Doomben.

Guard Of Honour will be having his first run since February 22 in Saturday's Racecourse Village Open Handicap (1200m).

Schweida had hoped to find a 1000m or 900m race for Guard Of Honour but his options have been limited by regional racing with the south east of Queensland divided into two areas to help minimise the chances of the spread of coronavirus.

He trains at Eagle Farm which means his horses are restricted to starting in Brisbane or the Sunshine Coast.

"He is ready to run but there was nothing much else for him," Schweida said.

"We all have to do our best in these circumstances and Saturday looks the right option."

Guard Of Honour has won six races but none over further than 1100m.

In his six runs at 1200m Guard Of Honour's best effort was a second in the 2017 Group Three Eskimo Prince Stakes as a three-year-old when trained by Kris Lees.

"He hasn't been far away in a couple of other 1200 metre races when he didn't have much luck," Schweida said.

"The key could be the good barrier in three which means he should get a nice run.

"The other thing is he is a good fresh horse so this might be his chance at 1200 metres."

A $300,000 yearling, Guard Of Honour, who is owned by Ron and Judy Wanless, needs to finish in the first five placings on Saturday to go over $400,000 prize money.

Robbie Fradd will have a rare ride for Schweida on Guard Of Honour.

"Robbie's style should suit Guard Of Honour from the good barrier," Schweida said.

Schweida accepted in both the open two-year-old and and the two-year-old maiden with impressive recent trial winner Bantangas Entry.

The gelding is by 2015 Golden Slipper winner Vancouver out of Assail who won the Wyong Magic Millions 2YO race in her short career.

"He won a Deagon trial easily enough but as we always say you like to see them do it on race day," Schweida said.

"The maiden race looked a better option for him at 1110 metres from a good barrier which is essential from that start."

"We have put winkers on him and it should help in the big field at his first race start."

Latest articles

News

Shepparton girl marks end of cancer treatment

There was a sound of a different kind ringing out from Goulburn Valley Health’s children’s ward yesterday. Brave Shepparton girl Phoebe Wilson shook a ship’s bell with all her might, marking the end of 52 weeks of chemotherapy. Dad...

Tara Whitsed
News

Have a heart for the Good Friday Appeal

Born with half a heart, Charlee Norman-Linke is only three months old and has already had two major surgeries.

Morgan Dyer
News

Campers headed out to their backyard

Under strict orders to stay home this long weekend, Greater Shepparton families are pitching tents in their backyards instead. Shepparton Boating Camping and Fishing store assistant manager Jacinta Fry said “quite a few people” had come into the...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Nettoyer wins Group One Doncaster Mile

Nettoyer has caused a boilover to win the Doncaster Mile, giving trainer Wendy Roche and jockey James Innes Jr their first Group One victories.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Waller to choose Queen Elizabeth team

Trainer Chris Waller Queen Elizabeth Stakes team will be headed by Verry Elleegant but he has yet to decide who joins her.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Flit to bounce back in Arrowfield Sprint

After finishing unplaced at her past two starts this autumn, Group One-winning filly Flit will be out to bounce back to winning form in the Arrowfield Sprint.

AAP Newswire