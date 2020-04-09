Snowden stable out in force at Randwick

Co-trainers Peter and Paul Snowden will not have a runner in any of the four Group One races on day two of The Championships but could play a leading role in a number of other stakes races.

The Snowdens won the Group One Sires' Produce Stakes with King's Legacy on day one of The Championships last week and on Saturday at Randwick have acceptors in five stakes races.

They include three leading contenders - Cosmic Force, Anaheed and California Zimbol, in the Group Two Arrowfield 3YO Sprint (1200m) with colt Cosmic Force the early favourite.

"Cosmic Force is coming off a poor run in The Galaxy but there may have been excuses for him there," Peter Snowden said.

"He has trialled well since and he's in good order.

"California Zimbol hasn't put a foot wrong all preparation. Her runs have been excellent and she has got a good draw to get the right run.

"And Anaheed, you can never rule her out. She's always competitive in this grade and she's a tough filly. She'll like the conditions if it's wet and she'll make her own luck up on the speed.

"On current form you'd have to say California Zimbol would be the hardest to beat but I just think the colt (Cosmic Force) is probably the best horse in the race. If he brings his A-game he's probably our best chance."

Snowden expected more from Cosmic Force in The Group One Galaxy when the favourite finished second last but he believes he got out of his comfort zone during the 1100m scamper.

"Albeit this is only 100 metres longer, I just think being more in his comfort zone is going to suit him a lot better," he said.

Two-year-old colt Untamed is favourite for the Listed Fernhill Mile (1600m), coming off a second to Holyfield in the Listed Baillieu at Rosehill.

"He was first-up over seven furlongs and it was only a hard-fit horse that beat him that day," Snowden said.

"He's taken good benefit from that run and going another furlong I think should suit him."

Snowden is unsure whether Sancy, who has drawn the outside barrier, will join Dame Giselle in the Percy Sykes Stakes while he will likely wait until race morning to make a call whether Mirror Vision runs in the South Pacific Classic from the widest draw or waits for the James HB Carr Stakes a week later.

Moss Trip and Jen Rules run first-up in the Sapphire Stakes.