AAP Horse Racing

Runson ready to go distance at Caulfield

By AAP Newswire

Runson wins at Moonee Valley. - AAP

1 of 1

Drawing the widest barrier in a stakes race is not what co-trainer Troy Corstens wanted as he prepares to step Runson up in distance.

But Corstens, who trains Runson in partnership with his father Leon, said the draw would not stop the gelding running in the Group Three Elvis Thurgood 40th Anniversary Cup (1400m) at Caulfield on Saturday.

The race is named for jockey Elvis Thurgood who suffered serious brain and spinal injuries in a fall in the 1980 Easter Cup.

Runson is a two-time winner over the 1400m journey at Caulfield, but Saturday's race will be his first start at the distance in almost two years.

"I just haven't had the chance to get him back up to that distance until now," Corstens said.

"But I'm looking forward to seeing him back at it again.

"He showed he was good at the trip previously and I can't see any reason why he won't be again."

After a disappointing end to his spring campaign when connections considered retiring him before he was found to have a lung infection, Runson has bounced back this time in with strong form.

He won a Listed race at Morphettville last month with and finished second either side of that victory.

Corstens thought Runson was going to make it two on end before being claimed late by Diamond Effort in the Listed Hareeba Stakes (1200m) at Mornington last time out.

"He just had to do a bit of work early at Mornington and that just cost him," Corstens said.

"Those last few strides, when they have to do that little bit of work, it counts against them."

Corstens is hopeful the rise to 1400m won't be too dramatic for Runson.

He expects Runson to push forward from the draw as there are a number of horses engaged who shape as backmarkers.

"Barrier 17 is a bit annoying, but we'll work it out," Corstens said.

"There's a few horses that get back, so he'll work forward I would say and lead.

"The horse is going fantastic.

"He had a trial last Friday and was excellent and along with a couple of maintenance gallops to keep him ticking over this week he goes into the race nice and fit and very well."

Latest articles

World

NZ claiming victory in coronavirus fight

New Zealand will consider dropping its lockdown arrangements on April 20, two days before the restrictions are due to expire.

AAP Newswire
World

China sees slight rise in new virus cases

China has reported 63 new cases of coronavirus, with 61 of those travellers arriving from overseas, bringing the country’s total number to 81,865.

AAP Newswire
World

Speed of virus deaths shock US doctors

The number of coronavirus cases in New York is approaching 150,000, as authorities warn the state’s official death tally may understate the true number.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Nettoyer wins Group One Doncaster Mile

Nettoyer has caused a boilover to win the Doncaster Mile, giving trainer Wendy Roche and jockey James Innes Jr their first Group One victories.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Waller to choose Queen Elizabeth team

Trainer Chris Waller Queen Elizabeth Stakes team will be headed by Verry Elleegant but he has yet to decide who joins her.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

History beckons as Bobbing chases double

A year after winning the Provincial Championships Final, Bobbing will return for a shot at the corresponding title for country-trained horses.

AAP Newswire