First Seal’s yearling fetches $1.8 million

The first foal out of champion filly First Seal has fetched $1.8 million at the Australian Easter Yearling online sale.

Coolmore's Tom Magnier was the successful bidder on the Snitzel colt after a late duel with one other party.

First Seal beat future champion Winx three times when they were both three-year-olds.

The colt was consigned by Sledmere Stud on behalf of the China Horse Club.

The annual auction is being held online because of the coronavirus pandemic with First Seal's colt the highest-priced yearling so far.

