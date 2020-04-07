AAP Horse Racing

All Aged Stakes an option for Brandenburg

By AAP Newswire

Brandenburg.

Doncaster Mile placegetter Brandenburg could get another chance to win a Group One race this autumn with the All Aged Stakes a consideration.

The John Sargent-trained three-year-old colt won the Group Two Hobartville Stakes in the first start of his current campaign before finishing third in the Group One Randwick Guineas.

He stepped up to weight-for-age when fourth in the George Ryder Stakes leading into his main autumn target, last Saturday's Group One Doncaster Mile.

Ridden by Glen Boss, Brandenburg was sent out the second favourite in the Doncaster and finished third behind Nettoyer and Star Of The Seas.

Sargent will continue to monitor the colt over the coming days before a decision is made whether to press on to Saturday week's weight-for-age All Aged Stakes (1400m) at Randwick.

"It was a very good run in the Doncaster," Sargent said.

"I would have liked to have won it but he went close.

"We were originally putting him out but he's done well so we're just going to tick him over for this week.

"I'll give him a gallop and decide whether he's at his best and whether we go to the All-Aged Stakes.

"I'll just play it by ear and if we don't we'll put him out for a spell and aim for the spring."

