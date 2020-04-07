AAP Horse Racing

Sircconi back on track for Caulfield test

By AAP Newswire

Nick Ryan. - AAP

Trainer Nick Ryan is looking forward to seeing Sircconi back in action at Caulfield after a frustrating run of setbacks.

Ryan will accept with Sircconi in Saturday's Victoria Handicap (1400m) and providing a blood test later in the week is given the all-clear, the gelding will take his place.

Sircconi has only been with Ryan for two starts but will not have raced for six weeks when he steps out in the Group Three race.

An elevated temperature ruled Sircconi out of a start at Flemington while a foot abscess took longer to get over than Ryan anticipated.

After starting his career with Peter Morgan and taking out the 2017 VRC Sires' Produce at Flemington, Sircconi had a stint with John Sadler before making his way to Ryan ahead of his current campaign.

Resuming at Caulfield in January, Sircconi finished sixth over 1400m before a last-start fifth in the Shaftesbury Avenue Stakes at Flemington on February 29.

"His first-up run was great as he was underdone then second-up at Flemington he jarred up a bit on the firm track," Ryan said.

"I had him ready and thought he would be hard to beat in the Echuca Cup, but he got a foot abscess that came up the day before the race.

"That didn't burst for a week or so, so he missed a couple of good gallops but we've been able to get a few gallops into him of late.

"Just those mishaps and not having raced for six weeks, it's not ideal with a big gelding like him."

Before joining Ryan, Sircconi went nine months without racing.

Ryan said there wwre no major issues with Sircconi, just wear and tear after three years of racing with short breaks between campaigns.

Some rain is predicted later in week at Caulfield which would suit Ryan after he rode Sircconi in work on the course proper there on Tuesday.

"It was soft to heavy this morning and he really enjoyed it," Ryan said.

"He's in good order and I expect him to run well."

