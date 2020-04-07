Sunlight a step closer to racing return

Multiple Group One winner Sunlight will further her preparation for a racetrack return with a barrier trial at Morphettville.

The Tony and Calvin McEvoy-trained mare is being prepared at Kildalton Park in Angaston after being sidelined with injury.

Sunlight hasn't raced since finishing second to Kolding in the inaugural Golden Eagle at Rosehill last November and is being set to run in two races at Morphettville during the upcoming Adelaide carnival.

The trial over 1000m on Thursday will be Sunlight's final serious hit-out ahead of her return run in the Group Three Irwin Stakes (1100m) at Morphettville on April 18 before the Group One Sangster Stakes (1200m) at Morphettville on May 2.

"That hind splint bone problem is a thing of the past. Her action is superb," Tony McEvoy said.

"She's had a jump-out at Flemington, a course proper gallop at Morphettville a trial at Strathalbyn and this trial on Thursday will top her off.

"She's never been able to win first-up before because I've never been able to have her fit enough so going into a big contest second-up, I've got to get her pretty close."

Sunlight was beaten first-up in the Lightning Stakes at Flemington in February last year, before going on to win the Newmarket Handicap, one of her three Group One wins.