Field of 13 for G1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes

A star-studded field of 13, including high profile international visitors Danon Premium and Addeybb, has been declared for the Group One Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick.

Japanese horse Danon Premium has drawn barrier three for Saturday's $2 million 2000m weight-for-age feature on day two of The Championships with the William Haggas-trained last-start Ranvet Stakes winner Addeybb to begin from the inside gate.