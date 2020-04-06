Master Of Wine tunes up for G1 test

One of the leading contenders for the Queen Elizabeth Stakes has tuned up for his biggest test with a barrier trial at Rosehill.

The Hawkes Racing-trained Master Of Wine was given a soft trial on Monday by Tommy Berry in the 900m-heat won by Snitz.

Berry will miss Saturday's second day of The Championships at Randwick through suspension and Tim Clark will take the ride on the former English horse.

Master Of Wine won two races at the end of his spring campaign and has picked up where he left off with another two wins, most recently the Group Three Sky High Stakes (2000m).

He is an $8 chance with TAB for the Queen Elizabeth with the market headed by international visitors Addeybb and Danon Premium at $4.

Te Akau Shark ($4.50) and Verry Elleegant ($5) are next in the market order.

Verry Elleegant finished a fighting second to Addeybb in the Group One Ranvet Stakes (2000m) before winning the Tancred Stakes (2400m) last Saturday week.

Addeybb's William Haggas-trained stablemate Young Rascal, already a Group Three winner in Australia, is favourite for the Sydney Cup (3200m).

The other two Group One races on the program are the Coolmore Legacy (1600m) and the Australian Oaks (2400m).

Addeybb and Young Rascal will both be ridden by visiting English jockey Tom Marquand who claimed a first Group One win in the Ranvet.

Nash Rawiller rides Verry Elleegant with James McDonald committed to Danon Premium.

The final field and barriers will be declared on Tuesday.