Mixed QEII feelings for Opie Bosson

Opie Bosson admits he will have mixed feelings if Melody Belle wins the Queen Elizabeth Stakes in which he rides stablemate Te Akau Shark.

The stable jockey for New Zealand's Te Akau Racing, Bosson has ridden Melody Belle to five of her 10 Group One wins and was aboard when she ran a close fourth in Saturday's Doncaster Mile at Randwick.

Bosson has a long-standing commitment to Te Akau Shark in the Queen Elizabeth and Kerrin McEvoy will take the ride on Melody Belle in Saturday's Group One feature over 2000m.

"It will be a bit weird," Bosson told NZ Racing Desk.

"She's one of my favourites and has been really good to me.

"I wish her all the best and you know she's a real competitor too. With the right run she'll be right in it.

"They're two totally different types of horses but there's not a lot between them. I've got a good association with both horses but I've always been committed to Te Akau Shark, so that's why I've gone that way but you can't take anything away from Melody Belle."

Bosson has based himself in Sydney for the past few weeks with the Te Akau team which includes Saturday's Australian Oaks contender Probabeel.

The jockey was suspended when the Jamie Richards-trained filly ran second to Shout The Bar in the Vinery Stud Stakes (2000m) for McEvoy.

"Probabeel just wants a better track," Bosson said.

"Apparently we're meant to get some better weather this week so that should be ideal and back at Randwick should suit her as well.

"She's just thrived since she's been here. She's a very happy horse."

Bosson won Saturday's Australian Derby on Quick Thinker trained by fellow Kiwis Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman.

The jockey pool in NSW has been divided into regions amid the coronavirus pandemic with Bosson part of the metropolitan group.

Those jockeys are only allowed to ride track work on Tuesday mornings and Bosson admits he has spent much time just sitting around.

He has picked up four rides at Warwick Farm on Wednesday and has several other rides at Randwick on Saturday including the Chris Waller-trained Danzdanzdance in the Coolmore Legacy.

He was aboard the mare when she won the 2018 Group One Zabeel Classic in New Zealand for trainers Chris Gibbs and Michelle Bradley.

"It's nice to get rides for some of the Australian stables," Bosson said. "It's great to get that support, especially given I can't ride track work for them."

Visiting horses Danon Premium and Addeybb share $4 favouritism for the Queen Elizabeth ahead of Te Akau Shark who is at $4.50.