AAP Horse Racing

Beauty Generation back to best in HK

By AAP Newswire

beauty generation - AAP

1 of 1

Hong Kong champion Beauty Generation has continued his resurgence with victory in the Group Two Chairman's Trophy at Sha Tin.

Sunday's win sets Beauty Generation up for a tilt at an unprecedented third Group One Champions Mile later this month.

Racing is continuing in Hong Hong and Japan but has been put on hold for a month in Singapore because of the coronavirus pandemic..

Hong Kong's highest-rated horse for 2019, Beauty Generation was beaten four times in a row before regaining winning form in the Jubilee Cup in February.

Formerly trained by Anthony Cummings in Australia where he raced as Montaigne, Beauty Generation has joined Silent Witness as the equal record holder for wins in Hong Kong with 18 and took his prize money past $HK100 million ($A21.5m).

"He's done that nicely leading into the Champions Mile. He's 100 per cent right now, so I've just got to carry that through the next three weeks," trainer John Moore told the HK Jockey Club.

"It was a very nice win. The tempo was absolutely perfect and everything went to plan so it's a good sign for the Champions Mile."

The feature was billed as a match between Beauty Generation and rising star Waikuku who failed to show his usual dash and it was left to Ka Ying Star to make the challenge.

But under patient riding from Zac Purton, Beauty Generation overhauled his rival to win by half a length.

Purton has been aboard for 15 of the horse's 18 wins.

"I suppose the most pleasing part was at the 200-metre mark when they challenged him and he fought them off," he said.

"He's got a little bit of spark about him again,."

Beauty Generation will have to overcome Derby winner Golden Sixty in the Champion's Mile.

"Golden Sixty is an exceptional racehorse on the up," Moore said.

"He's the new boy on the block and now he's got to do it but I have to say, he puts a bit of fright into the team."

Latest articles

News

Shepparton Foodshare and SPC continue partnership despite COVID-19 challenges

SPC will continue donating food to Shepparton Foodshare, despite reports earlier this week of some stock running out due to coronavirus panic-buying. SPC chief executive officer Robert Giles said while the company had to balance what was for sale...

Madi Chwasta
News

Big lotto win for Nagambie pensioner

A Nagambie pensioner was twice lucky when he found he’d won more than half-a-million dollars in Saturday night’s TattsLotto draw. Luckily, he was sitting down when he checked his phone’s app on Sunday to find that he’d scooped a division one prize...

John Lewis
News

Woman in her 70s died from COVID-19 at GV Health

A woman in her 70s who was being treated for COVID-19 at Goulburn Valley Health has died. It is believed she recently returned from overseas and had an underlying health condition. The Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said a woman in her...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Nettoyer wins Group One Doncaster Mile

Nettoyer has caused a boilover to win the Doncaster Mile, giving trainer Wendy Roche and jockey James Innes Jr their first Group One victories.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Bivouac on target for TJ Smith challenge

Trainer James Cummings believes the track was Bivouac’s undoing in the William Reid Stakes and expects a stronger showing in the TJ Smith Stakes at Randwick.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

History beckons as Bobbing chases double

A year after winning the Provincial Championships Final, Bobbing will return for a shot at the corresponding title for country-trained horses.

AAP Newswire