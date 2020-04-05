Kendrick hopes for reversal on Qld Derby

Caloundra trainer Stuart Kendrick is hoping the decision to scrap the winter carnival can be overturned to allow Eric The Eel another chance at a Group One win.

Racing Queensland is under pressure to reverse its decision to abandon the carnival which would mean the cancellation of the Queensland Derby for the first time since World War II.

Kendrick had been planning to run Eric The Eel in the Classic and he was even keener after the gelding ran third in the Australian Derby at Randwick on Saturday.

Eric The Eel was a clear last for most of the 2400m-race but bullocked into the clear in the straight to finish strongly behind Quick Thinker and Zebrowski.

Kendrick was at his Sunshine Coast property because of coronavirus travel restrictions and Sydney trainer Bjorn Baker saddled Eric The Eel.

"We gave Eric The Eel a huge cheer at home. He did us proud," Kendrick said.

"I know it is easy to make statements after races and we were beaten fair and square. But I still would love to see Eric The Eel in a 2400 metre race on top of the ground.

"Just about all of his runs have been on tracks which have been wet in some way."

Eric The Eel will now head home and wait for any late decision on the winter carnival.

"I spoke with Bjorn on Sunday morning and he said there isn't much for the Derby horses in Sydney," Kendrick said.

"So we will just have to see what develops up here."